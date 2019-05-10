Jets DT Quinnen Williams: I've Got Jamal Adams on My Ultimate Team

Before he could even make it to the podium to address the media for the first time since he was drafted, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had a smile as wide as the Hudson River plastered on his face. Despite becoming a member of the Green and White more than two weeks ago, the rookie couldn't help but feel a little starstruck.

"To be in this position right now, it's crazy," Williams said as he talked about his teammates. "I met Le'Veon Bell yesterday and I'm like, whoa this is Le'Veon Bell, the number one running back in the NFL… I know I'm one of these people now too, but I don't really look at it like that. I met Sam Darnold, which was crazy, and Jamal Adams. I've got Jamal on my ultimate team, but I didn't tell him yet."

On paper, you tend to forget that the 6'4", 295-pound defensive beast is only a 21-year-old kid fresh off just one-year of starting at the collegiate level. His monstrous numbers posted at Alabama in 2018 (70 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks) suggest physically he is more than ready for the transition and he is every bit a professional already when it comes to his mindset.