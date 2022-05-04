Jets' Draft Pick Max Mitchell: 'Dreams Do Come True'

The Jets had their eyes on offensive lineman Max Mitchell for quite some time.

Chris Nolan, one of the team's college scouts, spent some time in Lafayette, LA, watching practices and observing him in one-on-one drills.

"That bled to the Senior Bowl and the Combine and Zoom meetings," Mitchell said after the Jets used one of their Round 4 picks (No. 111 overall) in last weekend's 2022 NFL Draft, the sixth of their seven overall selections. "I knew they had some interest. I wasn't surprised [they picked me], but I was excited."

Mitchell, 22, a four-year starter at Louisiana, adds depth to the Jets' offensive line. He has played left and right tackle, and left guard and now joins a unit that is poised to provide protection for second-year QB Zach Wilson and block for the running backs in OC Mike LaFleur's wide-zone scheme.

The Jets are not the first organization to recognize Mitchell's talent, drive and versatility. Mitchell (6-6, 307) has built up his body nicely over the years after starting out his high school career at Neville HS in Monroe, LA, as a 6-2, 165-pound freshman. He drew modest interest from lower-division schools before Louisiana's offensive line coach Rob Sale saw something in this "late bloomer."

"Whenever he came in, Coach Sale would say 'we're going to have a freshman player next year,' " guard Ken Marks told The Acadiana Advocate. "Whenever we looked at Max, we didn't think that. Max was always like this clumsy guy — goofy-looking guy — but when he got in and Coach Sale drilled him and we got into fall camp, we were like, 'Oh, he can actually play.' "

He showed that over four years playing for the Ragin' Cajuns. He started and played in 37 games the past three years. Twenty-nine of those starts, including all 13 this past season, were at right tackle, with 7 at LT and 1 at LG. He was named All-Sun Belt Conference second team in '20 and to the first team after last season.