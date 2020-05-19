Jets' Draft Pick Denzel Mims Could Prove to Be a Major Coup

In what might be remembered as a historically loaded wide receiver draft class, Denzel Mims slipped until the 59th overall selection. When he finally received a phone call from the Jets in the second round, Mims became the 13th wideout taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. John Werner, who covered the Baylor product for The Waco Tribune-Herald, believes Jets GM Joe Douglas found great value in Mims and anticipates the rangy target will make significant contributions immediately.

"Obviously it was a very deep draft for receivers and from all the predictions, we thought Denzel would go late in the first round or maybe early in the second. So it was a real shock that he went late in the second round, but boy, what a coup for the Jets to get him that late," Werner said. "I think he will have a chip on his shoulder. He's a guy who likes challenges and I would expect him to have a pretty good rookie year."

After a productive campaign that saw Mims haul in 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, he only helped himself with a standout week at the Senior Bowl. Then the long-strider went to Indianapolis and posted a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash.