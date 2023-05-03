Jets Draft Pick Carter Warren Keeps It Close to Home 

Unlike some of the other top players in Northern New Jersey, Warren opted to stay close to home instead of potentially playing for a North Jersey high-school powerhouse, such as Bergen Catholic or Don Bosco Prep, Warren starred in high school at Passaic County Tech, a vocational public school just over the Paterson border in Wayne, NJ. Coming out of high school, there were reports that Warren, rated the No. 9 overall prospect in New Jersey by ESPN and No. 10 by Rivals and 247Sports, would stay in the state at Rutgers. Instead, he decided to attend Pittsburgh.

The 6-6, 331-pound left tackle redshirted in 2017 and worked scout teams without seeing game action that year and in '18. He took off from there -- starting all 13 games in 2019, 9 in 2020 and all 14 in 2021 (all at left tackle) when he was named to the all-ACC second team. He was also a team captain.

"I worked my tail off to get where I am," Warren, 24, said. "My third year came around and I finally became a starter."

Big things were expected last season. Warren played in the Panthers' first four games, then sustained a meniscus injury that put him on the shelf for the rest of the season (he said he is 100% recovered), and probably cost him a shot at being picked in an earlier round. In addition, he missed playing in the East-West Shrine Game, working out for scouts at the NFL Combine and only participated in drills at Pittsburgh's pro day. He fell to Day 3 and became one of GM Joe Douglas' "value picks," a guy with oodles of intangibles.