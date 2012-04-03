Jets Draft Party Set for MetLife Stadium

Apr 03, 2012 at 01:44 AM

The New York Jets announced today that the team will host its annual draft party at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, April 26. Admission is free and the party is open to the public.

Green & White fans can watch the NFL Draft on the stadium's four videoboards from seats in the lower level and enjoy appearances by Jets players and Flight Crew cheerleaders. Also, fans can be on the field where Jets Fest will be set up for kids and great photo opportunities will be available for all. The 2012 Jets Draft Party is presented by New Era.

The party begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be held on the west side of the stadium. Parking lots G and F will open at 6 p.m. Fans will receive an exclusive 2012 Jets Draft Party T-shirt upon arrival that evening, while supplies last. The Jets Shop Flagship Store will be selling all the latest team gear, including the brand new Nike jerseys and the New Era 2012 Draft Cap.

The Jets also announced today that one fan will have the opportunity to "draft" seven friends to come watch him or her announce the Jets' fifth-round selection at the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Fans can enter to win this chance at facebook.com/jets. Fans select seven Facebook friends to be a part of this experience and enter to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The winner will announce the Jets' draft pick (No. 154 overall) on Saturday, April 28. The sweepstakes will begin on Monday, April 9.*

Visit newyorkjets.com/draft for all the latest news about the 2012 NFL Draft and for the most up-to-date information about the Jets Draft Party presented by New Era and brought to you by the New York Daily News, Pepsi Max, Toyota and Verizon. The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. on April 26. Rounds 2-7 will be held April 27-28.

*Sweepstakes subject to official rules and is open to residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Entrants must be 18 to enter.

