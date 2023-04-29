Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2023 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:15 PM

Edge Will McDonald IV (Round 1, No. 15 Overall)

OL Joe Tippmann (Round 2, No. 43 Overall)

Related Content

news

Jets Select C Joe Tippmann in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Wisconsin's Big, Strong, Athletic Pivot with Multiple Ties to former G&W tackle Jason Fabini Is Taken 43rd Overall

news

2023 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Five-Member Draft Class

news

5 Players Who Could Make Sense for Jets in Day 2 of NFL Draft

Alabama's Brian Branch Among Top Players Available in 2023 NFL Draft

news

Will McDonald Is a Fan of Aaron Rodgers, but Not the Packers

Jets' Top Pick, Edge from Iowa State: "I Love Hitting People"

news

Jets Sign LS Thomas Hennessy to Contract Extension

Veteran Is Longest Tenured Player in Green and White

news

Joe Namath on Aaron Rodgers: I Marvel at Him

Broadway Joe Says the Jets' No. 8 Is One of a Kind; Will Lift the Team

news

Five Things to Know About Jets Round 1 Pick Will McDonald

He Has a Tightknit Family, Outstanding Athleticism and a Modest Goal for His Pro Career

news

Jets Select Edge Will McDonald IV with the 15th Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Iowa State Edge Rusher Was a First-Team All-Big 12 Selection in Three Straight Seasons

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before NFL Draft

The NFL Draft Will Take Place in Kansas City April 27-29; Green & White Have Pick No. 15 After Trade for Aaron Rodgers

news

Two Surreal: Where Will Jets' Trade for Aaron Rodgers Rate Among Deals Involving a No. 2 Pick?

3 Swaps in Which They Sent Away at Least 2nd-Rounder but Got Great Value in the Return Package

news

Jets' 5 Draft Choices, Reshaped by Aaron Rodgers Trade with Green Bay

They Dropped 2 Rungs in Round 1, Traded Away a Round 2 Pick & Exchanged a 6th-Rounder for a 5th-Rounder

Advertising