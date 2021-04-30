Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2021 Draft Class In Action

How Do You Think Joe Douglas Will Approach Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft?
GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft and 5 Picks in Rounds 1-3
What Options Do the Jets Have With Pick No. 34 in the NFL Draft?
GM Joe Douglas Has 1 Pick on Day 2; 6 Picks on Day 3
Jets Top Pick Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Wait to Get Started'
QB Wanted to Go to the Jets, Likes the Offensive System to Be Employed Under HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: I'll Play Where Jets Need Me
No. 14 Pick Could Form an Imposing Left-Side Duo With Mekhi Becton
Jets Trade Up to No. 14 Overall, Pick Southern Cal OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Send No. 23 Plus 2 Third-Rounders to Minnesota in Exchange for Vikings' 1st- and 4th-Round Choices
Jets Trade Up 9 Spots in First Round of NFL Draft
Joe Douglas Jumps From No. 23 to No. 14 and Draft USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Jets Select QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick of NFL Draft
Take Signal-Caller out of BYU One Choice After Jaguars Tab Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1
Jets Embark on NFL Draft with Love on Their Minds
GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Trust in the Process, Head to Draft with Culture on Their Minds
Jets Final Mock Draft | Who Will Joe Douglas Select in 2021 NFL Draft?
MMQB's Peter King Has the Green & White Tabbing BYU QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick and Miami Edge Gregory Rousseau with No. 23 Pick
Notebook | Jets' Draft Nerve Center: Reunited and It Feels So Good
Mining Draft Capital in Later Rounds of NFL Draft Is Key to Building Competitive Team