Jets Draft: Get To Know Round 4-5 Selections

Dozier (6'4", 313) was the Paladins' starting left tackle for 42 games in the last four years before starting two games at guard in the playoffs and the East-West game. He was a team captain as a redshirt senior this past season and was named to the FCS All-America first team by The Associated Press and to the All-Southern Conference first team. He was also named one of two Athletes of the Year at the Greenville, SC, school. He was called a "pancake machine" by one personnel analyst and rose up to Furman's better competition such as LSU.