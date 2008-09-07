Jets-Dolphins Postgame Interviews

2008 Season Week 1 - Jets at Miami Photos





Transcripts of selected player interviews following the Jets' 20-14 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday:

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On how Favre opens up things offensively for the team…

He's doing a lot because he's a big threat behind the center. We have a lot of weapons on offense, and he's spreading the ball around and we were able to take advantage of all our weapons out there.

On Favre coming into the huddle and saying to run the same play…

Yeah, well, he's done that a lot. He'll come back in the huddle and say "Same thing." We're having a lot of fun out there right now and we're just trying to continue that.

On what his route was on his TD play…

Well, anytime you're running the ball effectively like we were running, you're able to do some play-action stuff and we were able to take advantage of that. The offensive line did a great job of selling the run and Brett made a great throw.

On how this game affects the communication between QB and WR…

It's another step in the process of getting our chemistry. I think we did that today, and our communication on the sideline was great and we just need to continue to build off that.

On his thoughts of the AFC East now that they played a game…

It's going to be a tough year in the division. Miami has some ballplayers over there. Their defense was coming hard the entire game. Those guys just kept coming and coming. We were happy we were able to overcome that and get a win. They played great today.

RB THOMAS JONES

On how it feels to get a win and to get the running game going...

Anytime you get a win on the road and in a home opener, it's great. The Dolphins played good and it seems that every Dolphin-Jet game comes down to the last play. It's something to build off of because we didn't get much work in the preseason games, but we have done a lot of work in practice.

On what Brett Favre brings to the offense...

When you have a quarterback who can throw the ball downfield, you have to respect that and that is what put the running game into a good position. Now you don't have to worry about having nine guys in the box all the time. The safeties and corners have to respect that your guy can throw it downfield and it makes my job a little easier.

On how it felt to play an entire game...

It felt good to get out there and play the entire game and run around with the offensive line. I thought we played well in the running game and I hope we can build on this next week.

DE SHAUN ELLIS

On Chad Pennington running the two-minute offense...

He's practiced the two-minute drill against us during practice for the past couple of years, so he knows our operation a little bit and we knew he would come back and make a strong push. He will put you in the position to tie it or to win it. They were in the position and came to play.

On the Dolphins being a different team this year with Pennington at QB...

Yes, they seem to be smarter. I think that once he really gets their system, he is really going to run that offense efficiently. They are going to be a good team. They have a good defense and their offensive line works well together. As they grow and Chad grows, they are going to become better.

On the heat and being out there for a full game...

The weather played a factor, but we just kept out heads down and we just kept playing. We have had some hot days in New York, which kind of prepared us for this. We knew this was going to be a battle and we just kept our heads down and just kept working.

CB DWIGHT LOWERY

On his first NFL game...

It was everything that you would expect. It was fun. My teammates made me feel real comfortable. They let me know they were there for me. I think that helped out a lot.

On his end zone pass deflections...

Anytime they are driving to the end zone and you can make a play and prevent them from scoring points, it's usually your mission. And that's how you have to think about it as a defensive player. That's not just me that has that mentality but every defensive player. We have to hold them and not allow them to get into the end zone.

DT KRIS JENKINS

On the Dolphins' final drive at the end of the game...

It was the same thing as it always is: "Uh-oh." I haven't been in New York long, but I did have the fortunate opportunity to play with Chad during some of the practices and minicamp. I think Chad is a great quarterback. I know Brett coming was a heck of an addition, but at the same time it was hard to see Chad leave. I know Chad good and Chad always tries to finish strong.