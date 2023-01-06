Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Robert Saleh's Team Is Spoiling for a Fight in Miami

At first glance, this looks like a no-brainer. The Jets, 7-9 and out of the AFC playoffs, take on the Dolphins, 8-8 and still in the postseason hunt, at Hard Rock Stadium.

But Robert Saleh, wrapping up his second season as the Jets' head coach, doesn't see a foregone conclusion in this one.

"When those players put those helmets on, they're professionals, they get it," Saleh said. "The idea that players tank, they don't show up, they don't play hard — I don't believe in it. These guys are putting tape out there for 31 other teams, for fans, for everyone to see. And there's a lot of pride in players and coaches, regardless of your record, to go out there and do your absolute best. So I'm not worried about these guys getting up for this game and trying to play spoiler."

And the Jets do have a few things to play for. A win to take into the offseason rather than a loss is always preferred. And a bookend victory to go with their most dominant game of 2022, the 40-17 home win over the Dolphins in Game 5. And their first series sweep of the 'Fins since 2014, their first sweep of any AFC East foe since the Bills in 2015, their first win ever at the "Hard Rock." (For their last win there, in the '14 finale, the stadium was called Sun Life).

And this second-ever Game 17 for both teams pits division rivals that, despite their differing expectations, are in similar situations in other ways. Both started strong the first 11 games, both are on five-game losing streaks, both are sorting through QB situations. Each has a similar turnover profile — they're tied for 29th in the NFL with minus-7 TO margins.

Here are four topics of interest for the Green & White in Sunday's finale.

Rematch Worth the Price of Admission

It's been mentioned a few times on newyorkjets.com and elsewhere that this game features a rematch between the Jets' all-star-caliber corner tandem of Pro Bowl rookie Sauce Gardner and PB alternate D.J. Reed vs. Miami's speedy WR duo, Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and PB alternate Jaylen Waddle. Round 1 went to the Jets as Hill and Waddle combined had 10 targets and 10 catches but for only 70 yards and no TDs.