Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Monster Game from Elijah Moore Not Enough for the Green & White

Turning It Over

After allowing an 83-yard TD drive to start the game, the Jets defense came up with its third INT of the season on Miami's ensuing possession. John Franklin-Myers made Tagovailoa uncomfortable with a pressure and the second-year QB threw an errant toss that Davis, a fellow second-year player, came up with as he dove to the ground. That was Davis' first-career takeaway.

"I was just skating in the post," he said. "It was an overthrown ball and we have to make the most the most any time there's a tip or overthrow."

While the Jets were able to turn the theft into a touchdown, the Dolphins took points off the board in the second quarter. After the Jets had advanced to the Miami 5-yard line, Flacco was rocked on a blindside blitz by S Brandon Jones and the Dolphins ultimately came up with possession when S Jevon Holland recovered a Christian Wilkins fumble at the 23.

"We broke the huddle fast, tried to get up on the line and snap," Flacco said of the play. "We snapped it right away, we tried to get a pick-flat. He ended up being open there, but the guy jumped up on the line, so I kind of double clutched it and [Jones] came free."