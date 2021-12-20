Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

The Jets tried to pull out the stops on Sunday against the Dolphins, but Miami broke a late tie on an 11-yard scoring pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVante Parker with 3:37 remaining and the 'Fins held on for a 31-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
WR-KR Braxton Berrios got the Jets going on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on a play that appeared designed to be an option pass. Then in the second quarter, the Jets converted a third-and-15 courtesy of a Zach Wilson pass to Jamison Crowder, which was followed by an across-the-field lateral to Berrios that resulted in a 22-yard gain. In need of a momentum turning play late, CB Brandin Echols came up with his first career INT and took Tagovailoa's short pass intended for TE Hunter Long back for 20 yards for a game-tying pick-six in the fourth quarter.
And while the Jets had a lead for 22:02 in the first two quarters after owning a lead for only 27:12 in the first 13 games combined, the Dolphins were the better team in the second half, wearing down the Green & White defense with 185 yards on the ground while sacking Wilson six times in the game. The Jets (3-11) leave Miami still seeking that first division win this season while the 'Fins moved to .500 with a sixth consecutive victory.
Wilson Finds Early Groove
Wilson, who completed 45% of his passes during last week's loss to the Saints, was sharp at the onset in South Florida. He completed his first 6 passes for 66 yards, displaying poise in the pocket and delivering accurate passes on time. He led the Jets to points on three of their first four possessions and the offense immediately answered Miami's first TD with a TD drive of its own.
Early in the second quarter, Wilson made like Houdini with a daring escape as he eluded a couple of pass rushers on a trick play and connected to TE Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain. He was precise on his details like pre-snap recognition of a blitz before a second-down completion to Crowder. Then Wilson got his troops to the line on third-and-1 and called for the ball, forcing the Dolphins into a too-many-men-on-the-field infraction that resulted in a first down.
The Jets' 17-10 halftime advantage was their first lead of the season after two quarters, having trailed in 12 games, and they were tied vs. Miami at MetLife Stadium four games ago. And while Wilson had an incredible 6-yard scramble in the third stanza, the 'Fins were able to seize control in the second half, which included a third quarter in which they outgained the Jets 125 to 7. Wilson finished 13 of 23 for 170 yards behind a line that missed veteran LT George Fant (knee), who was replaced by Conor McDermott. Jerome Baker led Miami's sack attack with two QB takedowns and Wilson was hit eight times.
Davis Double Followed by Scare
The Jets had active hands against Tagovailoa, recording 4 PDs in the first half. Second-year safety Ashtyn Davis's first-quarter theft set up the Jets inside plus-territory, leading to a 27-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro as the visitors took a 10-0 lead. Then there was a sequence in the second quarter where Echols played catch-up and got a PD on a Tagovailoa long toss to Albert Wilson. That was followed by Bryce Hall's blanket coverage on Parker that led to a batted ball. Davis, who has three takeaways this season and two interceptions of Tagovailoa, had visions of touchdowns in his head because he couldn't corral the batted ball that landed in his chest.
Davis' safety partner, Elijah Riley, was forced to leave the game on a stretcher in the third quarter. The Port Jefferson, Long Island native, who started his first career game vs. Miami on Nov. 21, collided with DE Kyle Phillips and was looked at by medical personnel for minutes before being carted off the field. Riley was ruled out with a neck injury and replaced in the lineup by Sharrod Neasman.
Both Echols and Hall and 3 PDs, but the latter was beat to the inside by Parker on the game-winning score.
Run Returns
Buoyed by the returns of Tevin Coleman (8-50) and Michael Carter (8-18) in the offensive backfield, the Jets did find some success on the ground and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. The Green & White's two scoring runs came courtesy of Berrios, his 2-yard TD was the first rushing score of his career, and Wilson. The rookie signal-caller's 1-yarder was his third on the ground in four games. But the 'Fins were even more effective rushing the ball as Duke Johnson, a practice-squad call-up, had a pair of TDs and totaled 107 yards. Miami rushed 40 times in all for 185 yards as Tagovailoa was forced into the two turnovers.
Jetcetera
The Jets inactives were LT George Fant, DE Shaq Lawson, RB TY Johnson, RB La'Mical Perine, DE Tim Ward and CB Isaiah Dunn. … The team's first 10 points came courtesy of Florida ties with Braxton Berrios' 2-yard score and Eddy Piñeiro's field goal. Berrios attended the University of Miami and Piñeiro is a University of Florida alum. Piñeiro told reporters Friday about 150 family members would be in attendance at Sunday's game. … TE Trevon Wesco had his third reception of the season and set the Green & White up in goal-to-go territory on their first possession. … WR Denzel Mims exited the game in the second quarter with cramps and returned. … TE Ryan Griffin, who is still the only Jets player to have a catch in every game this season, was on the receiving end of a broken play that resulted in a 23-yard gain. … DT Quinnen Williams exited the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … LB C.J. Mosley led the defense with 14 tackles and LB Quincy Williams pitched in with 11. … Rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker jogged off the field in the fourth quarter and Dan Feeney came in to replace him.