Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat

Dec 19, 2021 at 07:00 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
by Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg
E_SS1_0176-game-story-thumb

The Jets tried to pull out the stops on Sunday against the Dolphins, but Miami broke a late tie on an 11-yard scoring pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVante Parker with 3:37 remaining and the 'Fins held on for a 31-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

WR-KR Braxton Berrios got the Jets going on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on a play that appeared designed to be an option pass. Then in the second quarter, the Jets converted a third-and-15 courtesy of a Zach Wilson pass to Jamison Crowder, which was followed by an across-the-field lateral to Berrios that resulted in a 22-yard gain. In need of a momentum turning play late, CB Brandin Echols came up with his first career INT and took Tagovailoa's short pass intended for TE Hunter Long back for 20 yards for a game-tying pick-six in the fourth quarter.

And while the Jets had a lead for 22:02 in the first two quarters after owning a lead for only 27:12 in the first 13 games combined, the Dolphins were the better team in the second half, wearing down the Green & White defense with 185 yards on the ground while sacking Wilson six times in the game. The Jets (3-11) leave Miami still seeking that first division win this season while the 'Fins moved to .500 with a sixth consecutive victory.

Wilson Finds Early Groove
Wilson, who completed 45% of his passes during last week's loss to the Saints, was sharp at the onset in South Florida. He completed his first 6 passes for 66 yards, displaying poise in the pocket and delivering accurate passes on time. He led the Jets to points on three of their first four possessions and the offense immediately answered Miami's first TD with a TD drive of its own.

Early in the second quarter, Wilson made like Houdini with a daring escape as he eluded a couple of pass rushers on a trick play and connected to TE Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain. He was precise on his details like pre-snap recognition of a blitz before a second-down completion to Crowder. Then Wilson got his troops to the line on third-and-1 and called for the ball, forcing the Dolphins into a too-many-men-on-the-field infraction that resulted in a first down.

The Jets' 17-10 halftime advantage was their first lead of the season after two quarters, having trailed in 12 games, and they were tied vs. Miami at MetLife Stadium four games ago. And while Wilson had an incredible 6-yard scramble in the third stanza, the 'Fins were able to seize control in the second half, which included a third quarter in which they outgained the Jets 125 to 7. Wilson finished 13 of 23 for 170 yards behind a line that missed veteran LT George Fant (knee), who was replaced by Conor McDermott. Jerome Baker led Miami's sack attack with two QB takedowns and Wilson was hit eight times.

Davis Double Followed by Scare
The Jets had active hands against Tagovailoa, recording 4 PDs in the first half. Second-year safety Ashtyn Davis's first-quarter theft set up the Jets inside plus-territory, leading to a 27-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro as the visitors took a 10-0 lead. Then there was a sequence in the second quarter where Echols played catch-up and got a PD on a Tagovailoa long toss to Albert Wilson. That was followed by Bryce Hall's blanket coverage on Parker that led to a batted ball. Davis, who has three takeaways this season and two interceptions of Tagovailoa, had visions of touchdowns in his head because he couldn't corral the batted ball that landed in his chest.

Davis' safety partner, Elijah Riley, was forced to leave the game on a stretcher in the third quarter. The Port Jefferson, Long Island native, who started his first career game vs. Miami on Nov. 21, collided with DE Kyle Phillips and was looked at by medical personnel for minutes before being carted off the field. Riley was ruled out with a neck injury and replaced in the lineup by Sharrod Neasman.

Both Echols and Hall and 3 PDs, but the latter was beat to the inside by Parker on the game-winning score.

Game Gallery | Jets at Dolphins | Week 15

See Best Images from the Game in Miami

E_SS1_0513
1 / 56
E_SS1_0100
2 / 56
E_SS3_0649
3 / 56
E_SS1_0419
4 / 56
E_SS3_0629
5 / 56
E_SS1_0397
6 / 56
E_SS1_0336
7 / 56
E_SS1_0274
8 / 56
E_SS1_0388
9 / 56
E_SS1_0263
10 / 56
E_SS1_0224
11 / 56
E_SS1_0230
12 / 56
E_SS1_0183
13 / 56
E_SS1_0176
14 / 56
E_SS1_0202
15 / 56
E_SS1_0180
16 / 56
E_SS1_0171
17 / 56
E_SS2_0010
18 / 56
E_SS2_0101
19 / 56
E_SS2_0015
20 / 56
E_SS2_0064
21 / 56
E_SS2_0248
22 / 56
E_SS3_0874
23 / 56
E_SS3_0906
24 / 56
E_SS3_0840
25 / 56
E_SS2_0573
26 / 56
E_SS2_0515
27 / 56
E_SS2_0424
28 / 56
E_SS2_0564
29 / 56
E_SS2_0409
30 / 56
E_SS2_0511
31 / 56
E_SS2_0397
32 / 56
E_SS2_0278
33 / 56
E_SS2_0385
34 / 56
E_SS2_0354
35 / 56
E_SS2_0323
36 / 56
E_SS2_0331
37 / 56
E_SS2_0227
38 / 56
E_SS2_0572
39 / 56
E_SS2_0597
40 / 56
E_SS2_0612
41 / 56
E_SS2_0606
42 / 56
E_SS2_0584
43 / 56
E_SS2_1134
44 / 56
E_SS2_1061
45 / 56
E_SS2_0760
46 / 56
E_SS2_1081
47 / 56
E_SS2_0665
48 / 56
E_SS2_1180
49 / 56
E_SS2_1277
50 / 56
E_SS2_1418
51 / 56
E_SS2_1527
52 / 56
E_SS2_1623
53 / 56
E_SS2_1664
54 / 56
E_SS2_1675
55 / 56
E_SS3_0985
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Run Returns
Buoyed by the returns of Tevin Coleman (8-50) and Michael Carter (8-18) in the offensive backfield, the Jets did find some success on the ground and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. The Green & White's two scoring runs came courtesy of Berrios, his 2-yard TD was the first rushing score of his career, and Wilson. The rookie signal-caller's 1-yarder was his third on the ground in four games. But the 'Fins were even more effective rushing the ball as Duke Johnson, a practice-squad call-up, had a pair of TDs and totaled 107 yards. Miami rushed 40 times in all for 185 yards as Tagovailoa was forced into the two turnovers.

Jetcetera
The Jets inactives were LT George Fant, DE Shaq Lawson, RB TY Johnson, RB La'Mical Perine, DE Tim Ward and CB Isaiah Dunn. … The team's first 10 points came courtesy of Florida ties with Braxton Berrios' 2-yard score and Eddy Piñeiro's field goal. Berrios attended the University of Miami and Piñeiro is a University of Florida alum. Piñeiro told reporters Friday about 150 family members would be in attendance at Sunday's game. … TE Trevon Wesco had his third reception of the season and set the Green & White up in goal-to-go territory on their first possession. … WR Denzel Mims exited the game in the second quarter with cramps and returned. … TE Ryan Griffin, who is still the only Jets player to have a catch in every game this season, was on the receiving end of a broken play that resulted in a 23-yard gain. … DT Quinnen Williams exited the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … LB C.J. Mosley led the defense with 14 tackles and LB Quincy Williams pitched in with 11. … Rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker jogged off the field in the fourth quarter and Dan Feeney came in to replace him.

Related Content

news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Ronnie Blair; Release OL Isaiah Williams
news

Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks

Robert Saleh: 'We Want More Wins ... but the Growth Is Definitely There'
news

Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have 'Significant Role' vs. Dolphins

OC Mike LaFleur on QB Zach Wilson's Eyes; Eddy Piñeiro Grateful for His Opportunity 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

George Fant Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

Green & White's Return Units Could Help Set the Table vs. the Dolphins 
Advertising