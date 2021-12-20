Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

Jetcetera

The Jets inactives were LT George Fant, DE Shaq Lawson, RB TY Johnson, RB La'Mical Perine, DE Tim Ward and CB Isaiah Dunn. … The team's first 10 points came courtesy of Florida ties with Braxton Berrios' 2-yard score and Eddy Piñeiro's field goal. Berrios attended the University of Miami and Piñeiro is a University of Florida alum. Piñeiro told reporters Friday about 150 family members would be in attendance at Sunday's game. … TE Trevon Wesco had his third reception of the season and set the Green & White up in goal-to-go territory on their first possession. … WR Denzel Mims exited the game in the second quarter with cramps and returned. … TE Ryan Griffin, who is still the only Jets player to have a catch in every game this season, was on the receiving end of a broken play that resulted in a 23-yard gain. … DT Quinnen Williams exited the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … LB C.J. Mosley led the defense with 14 tackles and LB Quincy Williams pitched in with 11. … Rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker jogged off the field in the fourth quarter and Dan Feeney came in to replace him.