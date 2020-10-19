Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways: Green & White Can't Find Rhythm on Offense

First-Half Fitz

The Jets defense couldn't contain QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense in the first half ,but individual players flashed.

DL Bryce Huff, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Memphis, had his first career sack, chasing down Fitzpatrick for a 1-yard loss in the second quarter. On the next play, OLB Tarell Basham had his first sack of the season, putting a stop to a Dolphins drive and keeping their lead at 14-0. Then with 29 seconds left in the first half and the Dolphins in the red zone, Brian Poole picked off Fitzpatrick for his second interception of 2020.

Fitzpatrick had 147 yards, 3 TD passes and 1 INT in the first half, putting the Dolphins up ,21-0. He finished the game with 191 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs and completed 66.7% of his passes for a 93.3 rating.

"Those early struggles put us in a hole," S Marcus Maye said. "We fought back the rest of the game, but we can't put ourselves in that whole in the beginning of the game and especially down 21 points that fast, it's tough to fight back even though we played well once we settled in."

Maye had his first interception of the season on a ball intended for WR Preston Williams. Maye had good position on Williams, who did his best to break up the pass as Maye secured possession with the ball on his backside.

"I just read the route and did what I'm coached [to do]. See the ball in the air, go get it. They tried to set that move up a couple times earlier in the game and I was waiting on it, being patient. Fitz finally threw it and I was there ready for it."

The Jets did a good job on third down, holding the Dolphins to 11% (1 of 9). Miami's first third-down conversion came with less than two minutes left in regulation with rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa in the game in relief of Fitzpatrick.

Healthier Offense Doesn't Result in Points

The Jets receivers were healthier than last week, but that didn't result in an improved performance. Breshad Perriman returned to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury and Vyncint Smith (core) was activated off injured reserve. Jamison Crowder has been the staple of the WR corps and entered Sunday's game leading the NFL in yards per game. He had three straight games with at least 100 yards but didn't eclipse the century mark against the Dolphins and finished with 7 catches for 48 yards. Perriman, who was targeted on deep passes on the second and third play from scrimmage but both fell incomplete, led the group with 62 yards on 4 receptions.

"Our attention to detail for the most part," Perriman said on what the offense needs to improve. "When it's there, we have to make the plays no matter what position it is. I feel like when you have your opportunity, you have to make it. That's including me."

Perriman added on the deep attempts: "The first deep ball, I definitely feel like I should have made that. I kind of misjudged it and if I had kept running a little bit, it probably would've just fell in my lap. The other deep ball, we just didn't connect."