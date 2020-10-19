Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways: Green & White Can't Find Rhythm on Offense

QB Joe Flacco, Offense Convert Two Third Downs; Defense Flashed at Times 

Oct 18, 2020 at 09:40 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZP_1818-crowder-thumb

Similar Issues
The same issues for the Jets (0-6) continued in a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

"We never put anything together consistently," head coach Adam Gase said. "We haven't done anything well this year at all. We just hurt ourselves so much. ... We have to figure out a way to improve really quickly from top to bottom. Coaches, players, it doesn't matter. We have to get things better."

The offense couldn't find a rhythm and converted its first third down in the fourth quarter. The offense finished 2 of 17 (12%) on third-down conversions. The Jets' scoring opportunities were squashed because of penalties. After starting the game with a pair of three-and-outs, the Green & White crossed midfield and marched to the Dolphins' 24-yard line. TE Ryan Griffin was called for offensive pass interference on third-and-2, which backed up the team to the 34. Then C Connor McGovern snapped the ball early on the next play as QB Joe Flacco was surveying the defense. Flacco recovered and was tackled on the 40, which put the Green & White out of field-goal range.

"It was a tough game," said Flacco, who threw for 186 yards and 1 INT. "The only thing you can in these situations is hold your head up high and keep on fighting and fighting and fighting. It was ugly. We didn't play well, they came after us and we just weren't able to get a lot going."

In the third quarter, Ty Johnson put the offense on the Dolphins 33-yard line with a 34-yard scamper, but Flacco was flagged for intentional grounding three plays later, which backed up the Jets from the Dolphins' 24 to the 37. Sam Ficken couldn't convert on the 55-yard field goal try, his first miss of the season.

The Jets weren't set up with good field position either and started inside their 20-yard line in four of their six first-half possessions. WR-KR Vyncint Smith, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, muffed the ensuing kickoff after the Dolphins took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Miami, conversely, had three of their seven first-half drives begin in New York territory.

Similar to the Week 4 game against the Broncos, the Jets were victimized by penalties. They had seven flags for 80 yards, 6 flags in the first half (67 yards).

"We have a lot of things to fix on offense," Gase said. "We just have to make the plays when they're there to be made and we have to protect the quarterback better. We can't let Joe be getting teed off on that early in the game."

He added: "It's different things. Keep running when we have a guy beat. It's making sure when we pick up a blitz, we physically get the guy removed from the whole before the quarterback doesn't have a guy in his lap. This game was way less mental issues, it was physical."

Game Photos | Jets at Dolphins

See Best Images from the Week 6 Game in Miami

E_SZP_1606
1 / 32
E_SZP_1607
2 / 32
E_SZP_1638
3 / 32
E_SZP_1629
4 / 32
E_SZP_1623
5 / 32
E_SZP_1589
6 / 32
E_SZP_1598
7 / 32
E_SZP_1581
8 / 32
E_SZP_1716
9 / 32
E_SZP_1818
10 / 32
E_SZP_1771
11 / 32
E_SZP_1869
12 / 32
E_SZP_1710
13 / 32
E_SZP_1851
14 / 32
E_SZP_2052
15 / 32
E_SZP_2056
16 / 32
E_SZP_2156
17 / 32
E_SZP_2338
18 / 32
E_SZP_2340
19 / 32
E_SZP_2094
20 / 32
E_SZP_2341
21 / 32
E_SZ4_1290
22 / 32
E_SZ4_1336
23 / 32
E_SZ4_1356
24 / 32
E_SZ4_1388
25 / 32
E_SZ5_0302
26 / 32
E_SZ4_1259
27 / 32
E_SZ4_1281
28 / 32
E_SZP_2761
29 / 32
E_SZP_2753
30 / 32
E_SZP_2770
31 / 32
E_SZP_2730
32 / 32

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

First-Half Fitz
The Jets defense couldn't contain QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense in the first half ,but individual players flashed.

DL Bryce Huff, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Memphis, had his first career sack, chasing down Fitzpatrick for a 1-yard loss in the second quarter. On the next play, OLB Tarell Basham had his first sack of the season, putting a stop to a Dolphins drive and keeping their lead at 14-0. Then with 29 seconds left in the first half and the Dolphins in the red zone, Brian Poole picked off Fitzpatrick for his second interception of 2020.

Fitzpatrick had 147 yards, 3 TD passes and 1 INT in the first half, putting the Dolphins up ,21-0. He finished the game with 191 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs and completed 66.7% of his passes for a 93.3 rating.

"Those early struggles put us in a hole," S Marcus Maye said. "We fought back the rest of the game, but we can't put ourselves in that whole in the beginning of the game and especially down 21 points that fast, it's tough to fight back even though we played well once we settled in."

Maye had his first interception of the season on a ball intended for WR Preston Williams. Maye had good position on Williams, who did his best to break up the pass as Maye secured possession with the ball on his backside.

"I just read the route and did what I'm coached [to do]. See the ball in the air, go get it. They tried to set that move up a couple times earlier in the game and I was waiting on it, being patient. Fitz finally threw it and I was there ready for it."

The Jets did a good job on third down, holding the Dolphins to 11% (1 of 9). Miami's first third-down conversion came with less than two minutes left in regulation with rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa in the game in relief of Fitzpatrick.

Healthier Offense Doesn't Result in Points
The Jets receivers were healthier than last week, but that didn't result in an improved performance. Breshad Perriman returned to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury and Vyncint Smith (core) was activated off injured reserve. Jamison Crowder has been the staple of the WR corps and entered Sunday's game leading the NFL in yards per game. He had three straight games with at least 100 yards but didn't eclipse the century mark against the Dolphins and finished with 7 catches for 48 yards. Perriman, who was targeted on deep passes on the second and third play from scrimmage but both fell incomplete, led the group with 62 yards on 4 receptions.

"Our attention to detail for the most part," Perriman said on what the offense needs to improve. "When it's there, we have to make the plays no matter what position it is. I feel like when you have your opportunity, you have to make it. That's including me."

Perriman added on the deep attempts: "The first deep ball, I definitely feel like I should have made that. I kind of misjudged it and if I had kept running a little bit, it probably would've just fell in my lap. The other deep ball, we just didn't connect."

In the offense's first game after the team released RB Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore led the backfield with 46 yards on 11 carries, followed by La'Mical Perine (7-27) and Ty Johnson (3-42).

Related Content

news

Jets' Defensive Showing vs. Dolphins Is a Tale of Two Halves

S Marcus Maye: 'It's Tough to Fight Back, Even Though We Played Well When We Settled Down'
news

Adam Gase: Players Are 'Frustrated,' 'Hurting' as Jets Fall to 0-6

Difficult First Half in All 3 Phases Leads to Loss in Miami; HC: 'We've Just Got to Keep Grinding'
news

QB Joe Flacco: 'It Was a Tough Game'

A Ferocious Dolphins Rush Disrupted Jets' Offense
news

Ageless QBs Joe Flacco & Ryan Fitzpatrick Face Off as Jets Visit Dolphins

Green & White Get Return of WR Breshad Perriman; La'Mical Perrine Could Emerge After Le'Veon Bell Release
news

Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith from Injured Reserve

Team Released S Marqui Christian, Elevated QB Mike White from Practice Squad
news

Jets at Dolphins Game Preview: Somebody's 'O' Has to Go

With Sam Darnold Injured and Tua Tagovailoa Waiting His Turn, Joe Flacco and Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Duel in Miami
news

Jets' WR Breshad Perriman Questionable for Sunday's Game at Dolphins

LT Mekhi Becton Is Doubtful After He Was a Limited Participant on Friday
news

Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine: The Veteran and the Rookie

Jets RBs Forge a Partnership Across Generations
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Dolphins

Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Two Tall, Strong WRs in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams
news

Inside the Numbers: Sam Ficken, Braden Mann Getting Their Kicks

Sam Hasn't Missed a Placement Yet; Braden Enjoyed His Best Game, Best Punt vs. Cards
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Dolphins - Friday

WR Breshad Perriman Questionable, OL Mekhi Becton Doubtful for Sunday's Game at Miami

Advertising