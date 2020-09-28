Jets' DL Steve McLendon: 'We Just Have to Execute Better'

But even with the three-game losing streak, McLendon remains hopeful the team can adjust and be smarter and more consistent.

"I singularly believe in every guy in here," McLendon said. "Like I told the guys, don't hang your head low. It's not like we go out there and want to lose. We go out there and play extremely hard and extremely fast. Now, we just have to go out and play extremely smart, that's it. This game is always going to be the exact same. Even though it changes a little, playing fast, hard and smart are the only things you have to do to succeed. Right now, we have to execute and that's playing smart."

The Jets will little time to prepare for the Denver Broncos (0-3) on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. There's still time for the Jets to set things right and McLendon knows his leadership will be critical.