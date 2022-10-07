Jets DL Quinnen Williams Wants to 'Dominate Every Time We Step on the Field'

Even with the high remarks from Saleh and leading all Jets defenders with an 84.8 grade, according to Pro Football Focus, Williams is always looking to what he can improve on to help his teammates.

"I don't really look at it like that, I really look at it as like the different things I can better at," said Williams. "I tend to skip over the good plays and not really dwell and focus on the good plays, but really dwell and focus on the bad plays. I feel like I haven't gotten to where I want to be, and I feel like I have more in me, more I want to accomplish, and more I just can do to help us win football games."

Even though the Dolphins share the division lead with the Bills, Miami will be missing its starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion, Williams knows this game still comes down to how the defense will execute.

"Every single week these quarterbacks in the NFL are great," he said. "I know Tua [Tagovailoa] is not playing but Teddy Bridgewater has been in the NFL a long time and is super experienced and a great quarterback in himself. So, every single week, you have to affect the quarterback to win any football game.