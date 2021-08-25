Jets DL Quinnen Williams 'Getting Back into the Feeling of Everything'

Williams and the Jets D-line needed all that woofing and chemistry the past two days vs. the Eagles. It's been tough August sledding for the unit since after being hit with the losses of Carl Lawson to IR and, Wednesday, Vinny Curry being placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury. It was also a slog at times during the joint practices because Q felt the Eagles have a quality offensive line.

"The first day we kind of struggled a little bit, but today I actually felt like we came out and got after it a lot," he said. "As a defensive line, we were strong and physical today. Also, you had guys on the back end finishing tackles and thudding off the runner and having that mindset that we're not going to let anybody score on us or just walk into our end zone. Everybody felt like we had that mindset today and came out and executed and were very physical against Philly."

Head coach Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and D-line coach Aaron Whitecotton were energized to get big No. 95 back in the rotation.

"He looked exactly like we thought," Saleh said of Q's ramping up that began late last week. "He was a little rusty, but he's a big, powerful man, and he's excited to continue to work through it. And I know Aaron is really happy that he's around, and now we've just got to hone in on our technique and hone in on the small details that are going to make him special."