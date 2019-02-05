Jets DL Nathan Shepherd 'Not Satisfied' with His Rookie Year

It was a fairly quiet first season with the Jets, yet one that had some interesting numbers down in the trenches.

For starters, Shepherd was a starter in his first pro game, the Monday night opener at Detroit, and made five starts in all, over the first 10 games. He was always available, having been listed as full-go for every practice, on the injury report for only two weeks, and playing in all 16 games to the tune of 343 defensive snaps.

He did contribute 6.5 tackles for loss/no gain and five QB hits. He also had a very good penalty profile. He was flagged just once all season, for illegal use of hands in the home game against New England, but he drew five holding penalties plus an unsportsmanlike conduct at Tennessee against opposing offensive linemen.

At the end of the season, he had just started devising an offseason workout plan, but he had a general idea of what the coming months would hold for him.

"I know I'm going to the NFLPA Summit, and the NFL is putting on a few programs again in personal finance and business.," he said. "Aside from that, we're looking forward to having my family come and visit me. And I'll be training out here because I'll be in New Jersey for the offseason."

He'll also continue to apply the lessons he said that former head coach Todd Bowles had imparted to him and the Jets before he moved on at the end of the season.