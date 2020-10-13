Jets' DL John Franklin-Myers Is Making People Sit Up and Take Notice

Of that there can be little doubt.

JFM had a homecoming, of sorts, when the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. And because the initial call from the Rams registered on his phone as an unknown caller from the Atlanta area, Franklin-Myers just let it go.

"I looked at my phone, and it showed a call from Atlanta, so I didn't pick it up," he said. "I said 'let me just see who it was.' He returned the call and it was the GM from the Rams! "Getting drafted was a blessing, especially to go to a place where you grew up. I hadn't seen my brother in 10 years then, or some family since I was super young," JFM said. "You know, everyone wants to go to LA. It was a good situation, but obviously it didn't work out."

After a strong rookie season in which he played in all 16 regular-season games and had 17 pressures, 11 hurries, 4 knockdowns and 2 sacks over 301 defensive snaps, he ended the season in the Super Bowl LIII, sacking and stripping the ball from Patriots QB Tom Brady. But the euphoria from a dream rookie campaign in the NFL came to an abrupt and unexpected end when he was cut by the Rams just before the start of the 2019 season.

The Jets savvy new GM, Joe Douglas, plucked JFM off the waiver wire, and even though he spent last season sidelined with a groin injury, the Jets waited and hoped he would make an impact in 2020.

"When you're a rookie, there's so much thrown at you," Franklin-Myers, 24, said. "I got to learn from Ndamukong Suh, Aaron Donald and other guys. Being on a team as a rookie and starting on third-down packages you can't make a mistake. I went to the Super Bowl, the whole experience was a lot for a rookie but I think I handled the situation well. Both those guys mentored me." Now, he added, he is mentoring a pair of young Jets linemen in Jabari Zuinga and Bryce Huff.

Franklin-Myers has played his way into a prominent role on the Jets' defensive line. He notched his first sack with the Green & White against Arizona last week, and led the team with 6 quarterback hits over four games (he did not play in the season opener at Buffalo).