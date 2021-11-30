Jets DL John Franklin-Myers: 'Complacency Is Dangerous'

Running back Austin Walters was not the only one who played in front of friends and family in his homecoming at Houston last Sunday. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers did, too. Both had big games, though JFM's might have been the biggest of the big.

And there were two fellow Texans helping the Jets beat ... the Texans!

In the cauldron that is an NFL game, JFM said that he had a score to settle -- with himself -- after his roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins game gave Miami a chance to score the game's pivotal touchdown. He certainly made up for that play, intercepting a pass on Houston's first drive and contributing a 2 sacks, 3 tackles and 2 QB hits in the Green & White's five-sack game as the defense held the Texans scoreless in the second half.

"It was another opportunity after having that play last week that arguably cost us the game," JFM told Bart Scott and Dan Graca on this week's edition of "Inside the Jets" recorded on "Victory Monday." "I knew I had to be better."

And JFM certainly did. His flight path to the Jets, via Stephen F. Austin University and the Los Angeles Rams, has not always been without turbulence. He was drafted by L.A. in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) in 2018. His season was kind of a rookie dream come true -- a trip to the Super Bowl, a sack of Patriots' QB Tom Brady. And then he was "fired," using his word, after the Rams brought on a new defensive line coach.

"I think it just was a prime example of being complacent," JFM said. "I was a rookie and I had a sack in the Super Bowl, I knew we were going to the playoffs and thought that we'd be going to win games the rest of my career and I was going to get paid. I just got a little complacent [in L.A., where he was born]. I know now that just can't happen.