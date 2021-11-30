Jets DL John Franklin-Myers: 'Complacency Is Dangerous'

Veteran Lineman, Who Signed Extension in October, Was One of the Jets’ Defensive Stars (INT, 2 Sacks) at Houston

Nov 30, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_0770-jfm-thumb

Running back Austin Walters was not the only one who played in front of friends and family in his homecoming at Houston last Sunday. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers did, too. Both had big games, though JFM's might have been the biggest of the big.

And there were two fellow Texans helping the Jets beat ... the Texans!

In the cauldron that is an NFL game, JFM said that he had a score to settle -- with himself -- after his roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins game gave Miami a chance to score the game's pivotal touchdown. He certainly made up for that play, intercepting a pass on Houston's first drive and contributing a 2 sacks, 3 tackles and 2 QB hits in the Green & White's five-sack game as the defense held the Texans scoreless in the second half.

"It was another opportunity after having that play last week that arguably cost us the game," JFM told Bart Scott and Dan Graca on this week's edition of "Inside the Jets" recorded on "Victory Monday." "I knew I had to be better."

And JFM certainly did. His flight path to the Jets, via Stephen F. Austin University and the Los Angeles Rams, has not always been without turbulence. He was drafted by L.A. in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) in 2018. His season was kind of a rookie dream come true -- a trip to the Super Bowl, a sack of Patriots' QB Tom Brady. And then he was "fired," using his word, after the Rams brought on a new defensive line coach.

"I think it just was a prime example of being complacent," JFM said. "I was a rookie and I had a sack in the Super Bowl, I knew we were going to the playoffs and thought that we'd be going to win games the rest of my career and I was going to get paid. I just got a little complacent [in L.A., where he was born]. I know now that just can't happen.

"Complacency is dangerous, it makes us all soft and we forget about why we do things. I have a great opportunity after signing a $55 million contract. Guys say to me that now you can go buy anything. But now I want more for this team and for myself. I can't get complacent. Guys say, 'Man you got stability, you're good.' No I'm. No I'm not. I'm going to keep going and fighting as if I was on the cusp. I won't get comfortable any more. I have to help this team win games. As D-linemen, we know as we go the team goes."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from the Jets' Win Over the Texans

See All of the Top Images from the 21-14 Victory at NRG Stadium

E_SZ3_0472
1 / 84
E_SZ1_0015
2 / 84
E_SA103739
3 / 84
E_SA103697
4 / 84
E_SA103793
5 / 84
E_SA103607
6 / 84
E_SZ1_0646
7 / 84
E_SZ1_1459_1
8 / 84
E_SZ1_1928
9 / 84
E_SZ1_1780_1
10 / 84
E_SZ1_1173_2
11 / 84
E_SZ1_1862_1
12 / 84
E_SA103913
13 / 84
E_SZ1_1111_1
14 / 84
E_SZ1_0911
15 / 84
E_SZ1_0873
16 / 84
E_SZ1_0966_2
17 / 84
E_SA105338
18 / 84
E_SZ1_2282
19 / 84
E_SZ1_2261
20 / 84
E_SZ1_2361
21 / 84
E_SA105671
22 / 84
E_SZ1_1605
23 / 84
E_SZ1_1620_1
24 / 84
E_SA105479
25 / 84
E_SZ1_1578_1
26 / 84
E_SA105364
27 / 84
E_SA107134
28 / 84
E_SZ3_0041
29 / 84
E_SZ2_1400
30 / 84
E_SZ2_0770
31 / 84
E_SZ2_0953
32 / 84
E_SZ2_0537
33 / 84
E_SZ2_1682
34 / 84
E_SZ2_1301
35 / 84
E_SA107129
36 / 84
E_SZ2_0154
37 / 84
E_SZ2_1149
38 / 84
E_SZ2_0900
39 / 84
E_SZ2_0676
40 / 84
E_SA107239
41 / 84
E_SZ2_0833
42 / 84
E_SZ2_0488
43 / 84
E_SA107224
44 / 84
E_SZ1_2469
45 / 84
E_SZ2_0387
46 / 84
E_SZ2_0393
47 / 84
E_SZ2_0340
48 / 84
E_SZ2_0220
49 / 84
E_SZ2_0205
50 / 84
E_SZ2_0141
51 / 84
E_SZ1_2439
52 / 84
E_SZ2_0087
53 / 84
E_SZ2_0025
54 / 84
E_SZ3_0042
55 / 84
E_SZ2_1373
56 / 84
E_SZ3_0177
57 / 84
E_SZ3_0058
58 / 84
E_SZ3_0202
59 / 84
E_SZ3_0305
60 / 84
E_SZ3_0195
61 / 84
E_SZ3_0161
62 / 84
E_SZ3_0172
63 / 84
E_SZ3_0265
64 / 84
E_SZ3_0329
65 / 84
E_SZ3_0213
66 / 84
E_SZ3_0616
67 / 84
E_SZ3_0529
68 / 84
E_SZ3_0657
69 / 84
E_SZ3_0676
70 / 84
E_SZ3_0358
71 / 84
E_SZ3_0637
72 / 84
E_SZ3_0523
73 / 84
E_SA107528
74 / 84
E_SA107484
75 / 84
E_SA107447
76 / 84
E_SA107473
77 / 84
E_SA107735
78 / 84
E_SA107796
79 / 84
E_SA107969
80 / 84
E_SA108131
81 / 84
E_SA108326
82 / 84
E_SA108227
83 / 84
E_SA108167
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That was never as true as in Houston. After falling behind by 14-3, the Jets defense limited the Texans to only 45 total yards in the second half. In the game, the Jets allowed the Texans 202 total yards, the lowest by an opponent since the Dolphins had 168 at Miami in 2018.

On the interception of Tyrod Taylor, as Houston appeared to be driving for a score on the opening possession of the game, JFM deflected the pass, then snagged it and headed the other way. He veered to the left sideline and was caught from behind as his D-line teammate Shaq Lawson beseeched him to lateral the ball.

"Shaq was like 'hey John, I was running why didn't you pitch it to me,' " JFM said, showing off his ear-to-ear smile. "I said, can't you block, I want to score myself. We're all ballhawks. A catch is a catch."

JFM and Lawson, each with an interception, have half of the team's picks.

When the final stat sheet was tallied, it showed that Franklin-Myers became the third Jets player to have two sacks and a pick in the same game, the first to do it in 36 years and the first defensive lineman to do it in franchise history. As the team's stats guru Randy Lange pointed out, the other Jets defenders to execute that tough trifecta were S Russell Carter in a 21-17 home win over Buffalo in 1984 and LB Lance Mehl in a 24-3 road win at Green Bay in 1985.

"He's worth his weight in gold, JFM is," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "Too much given, much expected, right? He has a very high standard for himself. I know he was beating himself up all week for that play [against Miami]. But he comes out every single practice working his butt off and then he takes it to Sunday."

As one of the Jets' young veterans, JFM, 25, has had a unique perspective as he's observed players drafted and picked up during the season blossom in green and white. Certainly, Walter is one.

"When I moved to Houston, I worked out at a gym and saw him all the time," JFM said. "He's the type of guy who, after I finished my workout, he's still doing stuff by himself. Two hours extra. I really didn't even know him. He said he played for San Fran, but I didn't think anything of it. I've met 1,000 NFL players at the gym. The guy showed up every day. He can go. He's a smart player, he just does everything right. I'm happy for him, he deserves it. He's a hardworking dude. I'm excited for his future."

Among the other largely unsung standouts for JFM are DL Bryce Huff ("All he does is make plays. He super impressive."); S Elijah Riley ("He just got here and he's had an impact on us like nobody else."); and LB Quincy Williams ("Everyone gave up on Quincy. He's super fast. He can hit. I respect the guy.")

JFM also issued props to rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (who had played 100% of offensive snaps) and rookie TE Kenny Yeboah (who partially blocked a punt last Sunday).

"I just respect that as a young guy sometimes it's hard to say you need help -- that's OK." JFM said. "But we have guys who are not afraid to admit they need help and want to get better."

Related Content

news

Jets Players to Take the Field vs. Eagles With My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and Coach Saleh to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore on the Relationships Raising His Game to New Heights

Rookie Shares His Thoughts on A.J. Brown, His Draft Class and the Fans in Official Jets Podcast Interview
news

Jets Sign TE Dan Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released QB James Morgan 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the Win Over the Texans, Elijah Moore Talks About His Season & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Wide Out
news

First Look | Jets vs. Eagles

Green & White Head Coach Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 13 Against Fellow First-Year HC Nick Sirianni
news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'He's Tough as Nails'

Aljiah Vera-Tucker and Rest of O-Line Paved the Way to Victory at Houston
news

Jets Activate QB Joe Flacco Off Reserve/Covid-19 List

Veteran QB Started vs. Dolphins in Week 11
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over Texans?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Triumph Over Houston
news

Jets-Texans 3 Takeaways | D-Line and Run Game Dominant in Road Victory

DL John Franklin-Myers Has Career Day; RB Tevin Coleman Leads Balanced Run Game
news

John Franklin-Myers, Jets Defense Get Feelgood Bounceback Win over Texans

JFM Atones for Penalty vs. Miami by Starring with 2 Sacks & an INT in Front of Friends & Family in Houston
news

In His Houston Homecoming, RB Austin Walter a 'Spark Plug' for Jets

Run Game Accounts for 157 Yards in Win Over Texans; Complements QB Zach Wilson in His Return as Starter
Advertising