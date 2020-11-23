Jets DL Henry Anderson Can't Block Out His & Teammates' Frustrations

But from there things began to slide along the San Andreas Fault toward the Pacific for the visitors from the East as they fell behind 24-6 while yielding a 277-82 edge in scrimmage yards.

Most of that came from the arm of rookie QB Justin Herbert dropping dimes into the baskets of WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and TE Hunter Henry. Very little came on the running game as the Jets' front wall held the Chargers to 19 yards on 10 carries at the half and 29 on 26 for the game.

The rushing figure was skewed by Long's last-seconds fourth-down dash to his end zone for an intentional safety, which was recorded as a 28-yard rushing loss. Be that as it may, the 1.12 yards/carry by the Chargers was the third-lowest total by an opponent in franchise history. Unfortunately, it didn't do much to dent their 347 net passing yards.

"They've got some good playmakers at the receiver position," Anderson said. "I thought we did a decent job of shutting down that running attack, but you've got to keep getting after the quarterback, make his life more difficult so he doesn't have time to find his guys downfield. ... We've got to help the guys on the back end."

Anderson pitched in vs. the run and the pass. With a 3-yard loss on a solo tackle of Kalen Ballage and a split tackle for a 1-yard loss on Troymaine Pope in the second half, Anderson added 1.5 tackles for loss/no gain to his team-leading 8.0 TFLNG coming into the weekend. And his sack of Herbert in the last minute of the first half, split with Williams, almost but not quite moved the Chargers out of Michael Badgley field goal range. His 44-yarder opened that seemingly insurmountable 18-point lead.

Came the second half and the Jets offense suddenly started erupting while L.A., which had lost multiple second-half leads in falling to 2-7, became less productive. It was almost enough for the Jets to contemplate tying things up after the two-minute warning, winning it with an overtime field goal, and savoring one of the greatest road comebacks in franchise history on their cross-country flight home. Almost.

Instead, the Jets suffered Loss No. 10. But Anderson and his mates will keep dreaming and scheming.