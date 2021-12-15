Jets' Designate RB Michael Carter, DL Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to Return to Practice

HC Robert Saleh Said All 3 Could Play vs. Miami on Sunday

Dec 15, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets designated RB Michael Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to return to practice.

Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina, sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 27. He leads the Jets with 430 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns and also has 32 receptions for 308 yards. He's taken 343 snaps on offense in 10 games (7 starts).

Huff (6-3, 255) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4 with a back injury. He has 10 tackles, 2 sacks, and 7 QB hits in 6 games this season on 254 defense snaps. He also took an additional 70 on special teams. Huff originally signed with the Green & White in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QBH and 1 pass defense.

Kroft (6-6, 252) sustained a chest injury against the Colts Week 9 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 9 He signed with the Jets in the offseason after spending the past two seasons in Buffalo and has 10 catches, 104 yards and a touchdown in 6 games this season (4 starts). Kroft, who was originally a Bengals third-round pick out of Rutgers in 2015, has totaled 67 receptions, 955 yards and 13 TDs in 78 games (46 starts).

