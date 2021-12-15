Jets' Designate RB Michael Carter, DL Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to Return to Practice

The Jets designated RB Michael Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to return to practice.

Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina, sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 27. He leads the Jets with 430 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns and also has 32 receptions for 308 yards. He's taken 343 snaps on offense in 10 games (7 starts).

Huff (6-3, 255) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4 with a back injury. He has 10 tackles, 2 sacks, and 7 QB hits in 6 games this season on 254 defense snaps. He also took an additional 70 on special teams. Huff originally signed with the Green & White in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QBH and 1 pass defense.