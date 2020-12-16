Jets Designate RB La'Mical Perine, K Sam Ficken to Return to Practice 

Perine Has 202 Yards, 2 TDs in 2020 

Dec 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1360-perine-thumb

The Jets have designated RB La'Mical Perine and K Sam Ficken to return to practice.

Perine (5-11, 216) sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 24. He played in nine games for the Jets this season and has 55 carries for 202 yards and 2 TDs. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Perine also has 10 receptions for 49 yards.

Ficken (6-1, 192) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 24 with a groin injury. He's made 9 of his 10 field goal attempts and 8 of his 10 extra points. For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.1% of his field goals (31 of 43) and 88.2% of his extra points (45 of 51).

