Jets Designate LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten to Return to Practice 

Lewis Was Placed on NFI Earlier This Month; Van Roten Started 12 Games Before Sustaining Foot Injury

Dec 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1749-gvr-practice

The Jets have designated LG Alex Lewis and RG Greg Van Roten to return to practice.

Lewis (6-6, 305) was placed on the non-football injury list Dec. 4. He played nine games for the Jets this season and has taken 544 snaps (80%). He missed last week's game with a non-injury designation. The Jets traded for Lewis in August 2019, sending a seventh-round pick to Baltimore. He appeared in 15 games (13 starts) for the Green & White in 2019. A fourth-round of the Ravens in 2016, Lewis made 18 starts in 20 games for Baltimore over three seasons.

Van Roten (6-3, 305) was placed on IR Dec. 12. He started 12 games for the Jets at right guard and sustained a foot injury against the Raiders in Week 13. He didn't miss a snap this season before the injury. Van Roten, 30, joined the Jets in the offseason after three seasons with the Panthers. He's played in 59 games (39 starts) since 2012.

