Jets Designate LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten to Return to Practice 

Lewis (6-6, 305) was placed on the non-football injury list Dec. 4. He played nine games for the Jets this season and has taken 544 snaps (80%). He missed last week's game with a non-injury designation. The Jets traded for Lewis in August 2019, sending a seventh-round pick to Baltimore. He appeared in 15 games (13 starts) for the Green & White in 2019. A fourth-round of the Ravens in 2016, Lewis made 18 starts in 20 games for Baltimore over three seasons.