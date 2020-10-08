Jets' Defensive Players: 'No Room for Error Right Now'

In fact, the Jets D has been flagged for 10 personal fouls this season. Double-digit PFs for a season is not unheard of in the NFL. The Jets defense had 14 majors called against it in 2002, '12 and '17 and had 15 majors marked off against it in 2018. But of course this year's pace is well above that. And six in one game — three roughing-the-passers, two unnecessary roughness calls and one facemask — is easily the most in a game in the last 20 years.

Again, the players didn't have to be told twice and like the changes being discussed by Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and among themselves.

Gase, in fact, spoke to the defense about the penalties.

"I think the biggest thing is you double down on the awareness level for sure and on getting the right guys in there," the coach said. "If we can't do it the right way, then we need to get different guys in there."

"I'm not going to go into detail," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said of Gase's message, "but it was a good talk. He talked to everybody. It ain't going to keep happening."

Likewise, Williams made some key points to his unit.

"Gregg likes to play hard," Jenkins said. "But he also says, 'Don't hurt the team. Be smart about it. Don't do dumb stuff.' That's what happened. We did dumb stuff. He's a high energy guy but he wants us to be smart, don't take late hits, don't hit the quarterback late and don't hit him low."

It's not an easy assignment for the defense going up against elusive QB Kyler Murray and a WR who's burned the Jets a few times in the past in DeAndre Hopkins. But the Cardinals (2-2) aren't invincible, and the Jets know the tightrope they have to walk now, coming "out of the chute" fast, just as in this week's practices, playing hard and yet playing smart.

As Gase reminded his players: "Let's take it from the practice field to the game."