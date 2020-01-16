Jets Defensive Line Review: Stout Unit Against the Run in 2019

Looking Back

Like many other positional groups in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' unit, the Jets defensive line consisted of a heavy rotation of numerous bodies all season long. With injuries, absences and additions all playing significant roles, the line had seven different players who played in nine games or more.

A big transition occurred when fifth-year veteran Leonard Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2015, was traded after seven games to the crosstown-rival Giants. That elevated Quinnen Williams, this year's first-round selection, into the starting lineup, and yet Quinnen missed time due to both neck and ankle injuries.

"The different things that guys got beat with, I took away from stuff like that," Quinnen Williams said on what he learned from his time away while injured. "It was conceptual learning. I learned from their mistakes so I could get it right."

There were a lot of positives for this group in 2019. The D-line was a major contributor to the NFL's 7th-ranked overall defense, especially in stopping the run. The Green & White finished the year ranked No. 2 in the league in allowing 86.9 rushing yards per game and 3.34 yards per carry.

Why did the defense find so much success against the run?