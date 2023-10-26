Jets Defense Focused on Getting Home for More QB Sacks

The Jets defense continues to apply the heat to opposing quarterbacks this season but would like to increase their modest sack total as they resume action Sunday against the Giants after a Week 7 bye. In six games this season, the Jets are No. 7 in the NFL in pressures (70) but rank No. 24 in sacks (13).

"Us and myself personally, we just got to get the dude down," said veteran DL John Franklin-Myers said. "There have just been too many instances where I didn't get them down or didn't put myself in a position to get them down, which is unacceptable."

Although Franklin Myers has 16 pressures — a career high through the first six games to start a season — he has been limited to one sack while also registering 8 QB hits and 2 tackles for loss.

DE Bryce Huff, who has arguably been the Jets' best pass rusher, has become more of an every-down player despite being a part of a DE rotation that includes Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson, a second-year pro who continues to emerge. An undrafted free agent signed by the Green & White in 2020, Huff, whose 2.5 sacks are the second most on the team, ranks 4th in the NFL with 33 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. The fourth-year pro also leads the league with 20 pressures on third and fourth downs.

"We just try to stay consistent as far as getting off the ball and working our moves and getting home as much as we can," Huff said. "Sometimes there are variables that play a role as far as quarterbacks getting the ball out faster than we can there or guys taking off running as soon as they snap the ball. So, we just try to control what we can control and just win our rushes."

The Jets finished No. 7 last season in sacks (45) and are on pace for 37 in 2023. During the team's 3-3 start, the defense has faced some of the league's top mobile quarterbacks including Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The Green & White totaled 8 sacks in 51 pressures in those three matchups. The Jets also faced Russell Wilson, whom they sacked a season-high 4 times. Mac Jones, whom the Jets sacked 12 times in two games last season, and Dak Prescott were sacked a combined 1 time.