Jets Defense Wants to Be No. 1 in the NFL

Mosley, the veteran leader who was again voted a team captain, feels like the right pieces are in place for another big jump from the defense that finished both 32nd in yards allowed and scoring and T29th in takeaways just two years ago. He likes the confidence expressed by his teammates and is ready to go to battle with a unit intent on finding another level.

"I don't mind it at all," he said of Reed's and JFM's comments. "You can say those types of things, but it is all about how you back it up. DJ and JFM, those are guys that would back up their game. Those guys work and go the extra mile after practice to make sure they are doing the right things and studying. I am not worried them having those high expectations and not being able to back it up. But, if one of our brothers does say that, now we all have to put on a show. But it is cool to always be measured against another great team or another great defense, but it is a whole other thing when they are talking about the 2023 Jets.