Jets Defense 'Stood Up to the Challenge' in 2nd Half at Carolina

The half stats backed up the coach's observations. In the first half the Jets yielded 272 yards at 8.5 yards/play, 12 first downs and the three scoring drives. In the second half the Panthers were held to 109 yards at 3.5 yards/ pay, six first downs, and one field goal drive.

The only Panther they didn't rein in well was Christian McCaffrey, the elusive running back who was shot from a cannon Sunder after missing 13 games last year due to multiple injuries. McCaffrey ran 21 times for 98 yards and had nine receptions for 89 yards. His 187 scrimmage yards were the most by an opposing RB since the Jets yielded 200 yards to Carlos Hyde in 2016. Interestingly, though, the Jets survived that Hyde-ing to beat the 49ers, 23-17, in overtime. And they nearly survived McCaffrey five years later.

"Overall, for a young group, I felt like we did pretty well in the pass and the run game," Mosley said. "Once we put on the tape tomorrow, we're really going to hunker down and see how we can get better, because we have a division game coming next week [vs. New England in the Jets' home opener]. That's definitely going to be big. There's a lot of improvement and a lot of learning we can do from this week in practice and preparation and from the game results."

As for Mosley's personal situation, this game was every bit as significant as it was for Wilson in his first pro game and Saleh and his coaches in their first games running an NFL team. After playing in parts of only two games due to injury in 2019, he opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. So this game was only his third in the last three seasons.

"I loved every second of it," Mosley said, even seemingly enjoying some fourth-quarter cramping that sent him from the game for some plays. "I was just happy to be out there, happy to have that 'C' on my chest, happy to be out there leading the defense, happy to be running around doing what I love.