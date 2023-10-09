Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Represent Jets D Superbly on Play That Secured Victory in Denver

More than good to Gardner and the Jets, it was essential to secure the victory.

"I told him when he scored, man, putting points on the board, that's better than two picks to me," Sauce said. "I told him, you really changed the game, you really made it easier for the offense.' So I'm proud of him."

The scoop-and-score was so many things in Jets history: the first fumble-return TD since Jamal Adams in 2019 vs. the Giants, the first FR TD on the road since Arthur Maulet on special teams at the Patriots earlier that year, the first defensive FR TD since Muhammad Wilkerson took, yes, a Russell Wilson fumble 21 yards at Seattle in 2012. And it was the first fumble-return score to decide win a Jets game since Shaun Ellis in 2008 at home against the Bills.

But as important as all those historical milestones are, the greatest importance of the Williams/Hall collaboration was that it validated the day of defense in Denver. The Jets' modus operandi early this season was to endure an up-and-down first half, drop the hammer in the second half, but never be able to fully utilize its fearsome weapons because they were always trailing.

But on this day, C.J. Mosley was everywhere with his leadership and 13 tackles. Al Woods provided the only really productive pressure of the first half when he barged into the end zone, forcing Wilson to unload a pass ... to no one. For the second straight week, the defense supplied the team a jumpstart penalty-in-the-end-zone safety.

After zero sacks and two QB hits in the first half, the Jets got to lay the wood on R.Wilson with five more hits and all four sacks. Jermaine Johnson had one sack and almost another when he forced Wilson to fumble out of bounds. Bryce Huff added a sack and two more hits.

And the Broncos went into a second-half death spiral. Before their late red zone touchdown to make it 23-20, they went five series for minus-8 yards of offense, four 3-and-out punts and another fumble recovered by Quinton Jefferson.

"To be quite honest, I didn't really know anything about the stats of the game," Johnson said. "I was just trying to play with violence and dominance, make the D-line look good, make my brothers look good, because we really just lean on each other for everything. Coach challenged us at the beginning of this game, and we just challenged ourselves, both the offensive and defensive lines.