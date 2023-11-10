Jets D Hoping to Make a 'Long Day' for Raiders Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell

After the first 8 games of the 2023 season, the Jets defense ranks No. 3 in both passing yards and touchdowns allowed after limiting several of the NFL's elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and, most recently, Justin Herbert.

This Sunday night, the Green & White plans to keep its foot on the gas when they face Raiders rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, who will make his third career start.

"Our mentality is to go in there and dominant, no matter who the opponent is," captain and linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "No matter who the quarterback is or what level they are at or what their record is, we have the same mentality. We can't let our play change based on who we are going against. Whether it is the Super Bowl winning quarterback or the league MVP quarterback or first-year starting quarterback, we are going to treat them the same way. We are going to play our style of football and hopefully he has a long day."

Prior to the Raiders' Week 9 win over the Giants, Las Vegas parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler. After the firing, the Silver and Black elevated linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to interim coach and named O'Connell the starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo, who was signed in the offseason.

In their first game as a head coach and quarterback duo, Pierce and O'Connell guided the Raiders to a 30-6 victory. O'Connell completed 64% of his passes for 209 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

In 3 appearances (2 starts), O'Connell, a fourth-round selection in April's 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue, has thrown for 522 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.