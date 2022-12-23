Jets Defense Didn't Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars

DT Solomon Thomas had his best game of the season, delivering a tackle for loss on RB Travis Etienne that forced Jaguars into a 4th down in the second quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Stanford product had consecutive QB hits on Lawrence.

"That whole first half in all three phases, we just couldn't get the rhythm," HC Robert Saleh said. "That is unlike us. The 96-yard, 17-play drive or whatever it was, took up a whole lot of time and had the offensive on the bench. We couldn't get off the field."

In the second half, the defense allowed 115 of Jacksonville's 365 yards and two field goals. The Green & White finished with 6 QB hits including DL Micheal Clemons' thundering third-down pop on Lawrence and 4 TFL.

"Usually at halftime, we go over our corrections," Reed said. "We see what the offense did to be successful and make them do something else."

Saleh and several members of the defense were dissatisfied with the performance and expect to be better over the final two games of the regular season.

"The defense responded in the second half," Saleh said. "Gave up one touchdown on the day, but it still wasn't nearly good enough as a whole for what we feel like is our standard."