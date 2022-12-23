Jets Defense Didn't Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars

DT Quinnen Williams Registers Strip Sack in Return from Injury

Dec 23, 2022 at 02:13 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_9940-quinnen-thumb

While Jets star DT Quinnen Williams got the Jets off to a great start Thursday night with strip sack of Trevor Lawrence, the defense was on its heels early against a balanced Jaguars offense attack in a 19-3 loss.

On the Jaguars third offensive play, Williams, named a Pro Bowler for the first time, ripped down Lawrence from behind for his 12th sack of season. As Lawrence went down, he rolled over Williams and the ball came loose. DE Carl Lawson recovered the fumble at the Jaguars' 16-yard line.

The takeaway – the Jets first since Week 12 against the Bears – led to a 37-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein. Later in the first quarter, Williams got in the passing lane on a screen and added a pass defense to his fast start.

"That is our standard of football," CB D.J. Reed said about Williams' performance. "I think he had a pass break-up too. He just creates a lot of havoc and just wrecks a lot of games. Quinnen is a phenomenal football player."

Saleh added of Williams: "He is a top-five player in football on defense. Whenever you get a chance to get a guy like that back, he's going to affect the game."

Following the Jets 15th takeaway of the season, the Jaguars offense found a groove for the remainder of the first half, retaining possession for 20:11 and registering 251 yards and 13 first downs. The Jets defense bent but did not break for the most part, limiting the damage to 13 points through two quarters.

The Jaguars found the end zone once on a 16-play 96-yard drive capped off on a 1-yard QB sneak by Lawrence. But outside of the long drive, Jacksonville settled for 3 field goals the remainder of the half as Lawrence completed 11 of 16 for 147 yards and the Jags totaled 115 yards on 24 carries.

DT Solomon Thomas had his best game of the season, delivering a tackle for loss on RB Travis Etienne that forced Jaguars into a 4th down in the second quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Stanford product had consecutive QB hits on Lawrence.

"That whole first half in all three phases, we just couldn't get the rhythm," HC Robert Saleh said. "That is unlike us. The 96-yard, 17-play drive or whatever it was, took up a whole lot of time and had the offensive on the bench. We couldn't get off the field."

In the second half, the defense allowed 115 of Jacksonville's 365 yards and two field goals. The Green & White finished with 6 QB hits including DL Micheal Clemons' thundering third-down pop on Lawrence and 4 TFL.

"Usually at halftime, we go over our corrections," Reed said. "We see what the offense did to be successful and make them do something else."

Saleh and several members of the defense were dissatisfied with the performance and expect to be better over the final two games of the regular season.

"The defense responded in the second half," Saleh said. "Gave up one touchdown on the day, but it still wasn't nearly good enough as a whole for what we feel like is our standard."

Thomas added: "We know how good we are. We know the talent that is in this room. We know the team with can be. But none of that matters if we cannot execute and go out and show it."

Related Content

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Jacksonville Topples Jets 19-3 in the Rain on TNF

Green & White Playoff Path Treacherous as They Fall to 7-8 with Road Games at Seattle & Miami Remaining

news

QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville

HC Robert Saleh Says Club Had Package of Plays for Former CFL Star

news

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's Struggles vs. Jaguars: 'Confidence Is a Big Thing'

Jets QB: 'I Felt Like I Didn't Have Any Rhythm Out There' in Rainy, Windy 19-3 Home Loss in Primetime

news

Two Starters Return to Action for Jets' Rainy Thursday Night Game vs. Jaguars

DL Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis Are Active as Zach Wilson, Green & White Seek to Start a Win Streak

news

Jets Elevate S Will Parks, QB Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars

Veteran Safety Started in Week 15 vs. Lions

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Preview | Jets Seek to Get Back on Track in Primetime

Green & White Desire a Strong Closing Kick for Playoff Berth but 'It All Starts with Jacksonville'

news

Zach Wilson & 5 Other Jets to Watch on Thursday Night vs. Jaguars

Some Receivers to Help the Jets QB Out and Some Defenders to Bring the Heat vs. Trevor Lawrence & Co.

news

Four Jets Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, ST Justin Hardee Selected to First Games

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Mott

Catch Up with the Former Draft Pick from Iowa

news

Notebook | What Did Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Say About Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed?

Green & White Seeking Takeaways; Inclement Weather in Forecast

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) Is Questionable for Thursday Night Football

Advertising