C.J. Mosley: 'We've Just Got to Find a Way to Get Off the Field, Find a Way to Cause Turnovers'

The second miss stung more because Gardner said he was focused on coming down with more than the two picks he had in his sterling Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. And he dropped a pick-six of 55 yards or so that likely would have given the Jets a 14-10 lead with under six minutes left in the first half.

"I dropped a pick today. I don't like that," Gardner said in the locker room, assessing his first road game of his second pro season. "I played pretty solid, I don't think I gave up many yards today. I gave up a couple of tackles, and I've got to make those."

"We didn't get turnovers this game," defensive captain and MLB C.J. Mosley said, adding with a smile, "Sauce almost had one. But we've got to take advantage of our opportunities. ... We've just got to find a way to get off the field, find a way to cause turnovers."

Gardner shouldn't be viewed as a scapegoat just because Lamb roared like a lion in this game. Different Jets DBs covered him, but the Cowboys' fourth-year wideout turned the coverage into so much Swiss cheese with his 11 receptions — tied with a number of others for the ninth-most receptions in a game by an opposing wideout in Jets history — for 143 yards from Dak Prescott.

"CeeDee's a heck of a player," Saleh said. "I have to go look at the tape on that. I know he caught us in a double move early. And they did a nice job in that regard, in terms of taking what we gave them. Like I said, they stayed ahead of the chains and we just couldn't get off the field on third down."