Jets Defense Again Shows No Quit, Lots of Stops in Tough Defeat at Buffalo

And again, the Jets had no turnovers and have posted only one takeaway in the last four games

Yet their achievements in this rematch with the AFC East leader that they beat at home five weeks ago were impressive:

■ They held that dangerous offense, which entering the week was second in the NFL in yards, third in net passing yards and tied for third in scoring and first in third-down offense, to 232 total yards, 130 passing yards and 20 points, all well under their per-game averages. Diggs, even with his "explosive," had just three catches for 37 yards.

■ Particularly noteworthy was their holding Buffalo, No. 1 in the league in third-down conversion rate, to 2-of-13, which included 0-for-their-last-8.

■ Hand-in-hand with their third-down dominance, the Jets forced the Bills into six 3-and-outs — the most the Bills have suffered all year and the most the Jets defense have recorded all year. And the total even included two Jets points when rookie Jermaine Johnson strode through a gap to block Sam Martin's end zone punt over the end line and give the visitors just a little window of opportunity to try to work their fourth-quarter magic.

Another play that won't go on the plus side of the ledger was Mosley's flying through the air to try to stop what looked like Allen's fourth-and-a-foot go-for-it play from their 39 on their first TD drive. The call was encroachment on Mosley and the Bills continued to Allen's 24-yard scoring pass to TE Dawson Knox.