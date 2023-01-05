Jets Defense About to Conclude Its Quantum Leap from 32nd to Top 5 in the NFL 

Over the course of an NFL season, especially on defense where great play can be fleeting and perfection is never achieved in an offensive-minded league, it can seem as if a team isn't doing as well as it actually is.

Take the Jets' defense. All Green & White followers know the unit has played well — make that very well — this season. But this finding from NFL Media Researchers, which was circulated earlier this season, takes on historic meaning now that it's been disseminated again with the Jets taking on the Dolphins in their season finale Sunday:

The Jets will become the first team in the Super Bowl era to rank top 10 in scoring & total defense the season after finishing last in both categories - 2021 NYJ allowed 29.6 PPG & 397.6 total YPG (both last in NFL) - 2022 NYJ have allowed 19.1 PPG & 311.6 total YPG (both top 5 in NFL) - The 4 previous instances occurred in 1955 or earlier when there were 12 or fewer teams in the NFL in each of those seasons

That's a stunning improvement, but one that hardly surprises head coach Robert Saleh, who presided over a similar rise up the ranks when he was San Francisco's defensive coordinator. The 49ers leaped from 24th in total yards allowed in 2017, his first season in the job, to 13th and then to second in '19. And understanding what he and his players put into these major upgrades on both coasts, he's not about to unilaterally give veterans like LB C.J. Mosley time off at Miami.

"C.J.'s had a remarkable year and he's earned the right to finish this the way he wants to," Saleh said. "So if he wants to play, he's going to play. And especially the defense has a lot to look forward to. It's a top-five defense coming from where it was a year ago. I think it's got an opportunity to go finish the season strong."

The rankings don't stop at top-five. The Jets go in against Miami's potentially explosive passing game sporting the No. 4 defense in total yards allowed, No. 2 in yards/play, No. 2 in net passing yards allowed and No. 3 in yards/pass play.