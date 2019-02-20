Jets Decline Options on LB Pierre-Louis, DT Pennel and S Brooks

The Jets have elected not to pick up the contract options on three defensive players: S Terrence Brooks, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and DT Mike Pennel.

Brooks, a 5'11", 200-pounder, appeared in 31 games for the Green & White in 2017-18. The reserve safety finished fourth on the club last season with nine special teams stops and he had a pair of interceptions coming against the Adam Gase-led Dolphins in Week 3 of the '17 campaign.

In his lone season with New York's AFC representative, Pierre-Louis had seven defensive stops in addition to six special teams tackles. The fifth-year veteran also had a strip-sack and he blocked a punt against the Titans on Dec. 2nd.