Jets DE Jermaine Johnson's Explosiveness 'Day and Night' Compared to Last Season

Some second-year players have sophomore slumps, but Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is ready for a sophomore jump.

"I just feel day and night in terms of explosiveness," Johnson said during OTAs. "Explosiveness, technique, building my body, stuff like that. Just old school, you know. Just in the weight room all the time, eating, making sure I'm good.

"We [the defensive line room] like to make jokes. I just had a daughter, so now I have the father strength they call it or whatnot. But I'm just seeing crazy changes right now, it's making me very excited and I know everyone else in the building is excited because when I'm at my best, I know it's just going to help the team."

Johnson had a typical rookie season in 2022 that included flashes -- like when he blocked a punt against the Bills in Buffalo that resulted in a safety. He also sacked Bills QB Josh Allen at MetLife Stadium by chasing Allen in a foot race to the corner that would have resulted in a big gain if Johnson hadn't corralled the QB. Johnson, the third of three first-round picks in the 2022 draft, finished his rookie season with 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 5 QB hits as well as 29 tackles.