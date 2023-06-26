Jets DE Jermaine Johnson's Explosiveness 'Day and Night' Compared to Last Season

Second-Year Player More Comfortable in System; DC Jeff Ulbrich Excited About Potential of Florida State Product

Jun 26, 2023 at 08:10 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

jermaine-sidebar-E_SS2_2245

Some second-year players have sophomore slumps, but Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is ready for a sophomore jump.

"I just feel day and night in terms of explosiveness," Johnson said during OTAs. "Explosiveness, technique, building my body, stuff like that. Just old school, you know. Just in the weight room all the time, eating, making sure I'm good.

"We [the defensive line room] like to make jokes. I just had a daughter, so now I have the father strength they call it or whatnot. But I'm just seeing crazy changes right now, it's making me very excited and I know everyone else in the building is excited because when I'm at my best, I know it's just going to help the team."

Johnson had a typical rookie season in 2022 that included flashes -- like when he blocked a punt against the Bills in Buffalo that resulted in a safety. He also sacked Bills QB Josh Allen at MetLife Stadium by chasing Allen in a foot race to the corner that would have resulted in a big gain if Johnson hadn't corralled the QB. Johnson, the third of three first-round picks in the 2022 draft, finished his rookie season with 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 5 QB hits as well as 29 tackles.

"I feel insanely more comfortable for a couple of reasons," Johnson said. "One, I never did it before at this level last year, so I didn't really know what to expect. Everything's moving so fast and now, I had an opportunity to have a proper offseason to build my body to what I want it to be. Last year, I didn't have that. We're getting ready for the Combine and whatnot. As a rookie, you're kind of trying to play catch up in terms of football development, but this offseason has given me a lot of confidence let alone understanding what everyone expects of me this year in the building and wants for me this year in the building."

Gallery | The 2023 Jets Defensive Line in Photos

See the best photos of Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson and the Jets defensive line.

E_SS1_1552
1 / 59
E_SS2_4205
2 / 59
E_SZ2_4612
3 / 59
E_SZ3_4010
4 / 59
E_SZ2_4906
5 / 59
E_SZ3_0289
6 / 59
E_SZ1_1366
7 / 59
E_SS3_9189
8 / 59
E_SZ2_3104
9 / 59
E_SZ2_4719
10 / 59
E_SZ2_1791
11 / 59
E_SZ3_1128
12 / 59
E_SZ1_9437
13 / 59
E_SZ3_5206
14 / 59
E_SZ2_4880
15 / 59
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 59

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Associated Press
E_SZ2_4599
17 / 59
E_SZ4_0376
18 / 59
E_SS1_2485
19 / 59
E_SZ2_4429
20 / 59
E_SZ2_1724
21 / 59
E_SZ3_4163
22 / 59
E_SA103975
23 / 59
E_SZ2_3781
24 / 59
E_SZ2_0897
25 / 59
E_SZ2_2087
26 / 59
E_SZ2_1114
27 / 59
E_SZ2_1876
28 / 59
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
29 / 59

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
E_SZ1_4938
30 / 59
E_SZ1_3728
31 / 59
E_SS3_8287
32 / 59
E_SZ1_1258
33 / 59
E_SS3_4893
34 / 59
E_SS3_8194
35 / 59
E_SS3_5132
36 / 59
E_SS3_6440
37 / 59
E_SS2_1274
38 / 59
E_SS3_9959
39 / 59
E_SNY48881
40 / 59
E_SS2_4212
41 / 59
E_SS2_4057
42 / 59
E_SS3_0115
43 / 59
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
44 / 59

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
E_SS2_1396
45 / 59
E_SS2_2802
46 / 59
E_SS2_1212
47 / 59
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
48 / 59

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
E_SS2_7138
49 / 59
E_SS1_3564_1
50 / 59
E_SS1_4947
51 / 59
E_SS1_2996
52 / 59
E_SS1_2976
53 / 59
E_SS1_0592
54 / 59
E_SA103805
55 / 59
E_JB1_9307
56 / 59
E_SS1_0653
57 / 59
E_SS1_0488
58 / 59
20221218-Jets Vs Lions Full Take-245
59 / 59
The pads don't come on until mid-July, so Johnson and the defensive line largely participated in individual drills during the offseason program, often competing on their get-off times. There's only so much to work on while doing drills in T-shirts, shorts and helmets, but defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich senses the Jets will see a different, an improved, version of Johnson in Year 2.

"I've seen a guy that's just matured," he said. "When he got here last year, there were some ups and downs, as there are with all rookies. It's a hard transition coming to this league, the length of the season, everything about it. He is in such a better place this year. You can just feel that he's settled. He understands exactly what he wants to get accomplished, and more importantly, he understands how to get that accomplished.

"Seeing him work out here, it's not just a guy just straining and flailing and working hard. There's a deliberate approach to every drill that he has. He knows exactly the things that he needs to work on and improve and I'm excited about what he could become. I really am."

With roughly a month off between OTAs and the start of training camp, Johnson's plan during the break is simple – work.

"We're getting to it," he said. "OTAs may be over, but I'm still training. It's a perfect time to work on my pass rush and get that all fine tuned before we get come back into training camp."

