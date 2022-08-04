Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I'm the Total Package'

Martin, who's aiming to play between 247 and 252 pounds, has been mixing in with the first team throughout training camp, often lining up against RT Mekhi Becton, who weighs about 100 pounds more than him. But that doesn't faze the former sixth-round pick out of Temple.

"For me, a tackle is a tackle," Martin said. "Mekhi is very talented in himself, but I believe in my skills and ability to beat anybody in this league. So, just continue to work and grind with those guys up front makes me a better player, makes him a better player, allows me to try different moves in certain situations, allows me to grow as a pass rusher, to grow as a defensive end in this league. I think that's awesome."

HC Robert Saleh believes Martin, whose brother, Josh, played with the Jets from 2016-18, is a four-down player.

"Really excited about Jacob and what he brings just as a football player, not just a pass rusher," he said. "His special teams value, his ability to do multiple things, the role that we think we can carve out for him, he is a really cool football player. He stands for all the right things. Couldn't be happier that he's here."

So how does Martin break the stigma of a situational pass rusher in 2022?