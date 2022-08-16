Jets DE Carl Lawson to Is Set for Live-Game Action, Monday vs. Atlanta

After rupturing an Achilles tendon last year during camp and a year of intense rehab, defensive end Carl Lawson has been scheduled to return to live-game action in the Jets' second preseason game, at MetLife Stadium next Monday against Atlanta.

"I'm excited just to play the season and just to go ball out," Lawson said. "That's what I train for. That is what I went through rehab for, to go out there and play, compete, play good football, meaningful football, great football. I am saying that is what is my goal."

Lawson missed all last season after registering 20 sacks in his first four seasons with Cincinnati. The veteran pass rusher has gotten back in prime shape through a patient and detail-oriented rehab process. Focused on a balanced schedule, he has listened intently to his body to keep a steady understanding of when to push and when to scale back.

"I am getting more and more comfortable," Lawson said. "But not where I want to be. I have had to take a few steps back to go forward a couple of times. And you know, I have had to tell myself, that is O.K."

With a full-time commitment, Lawson has also put in extra work in the weight room, in team meetings and on the practice field. He is reluctant to skip any activity they could help him dial up his play on the field. After practice on Monday, he did conditioning with Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff.