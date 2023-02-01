Jets DE Bryce Huff on 2022 Season: 'I Took Advantage of My Opportunities'

Despite playing the 9th most defensive snaps among the Jets D-Linemen this season, DE Bryce Huff had a tremendous impact on the pass rush registering career-highs in sacks, pressures and QB hits.

"I feel like I had a solid year," Huff said. "Definitely took advantage of the opportunities that I got, and I just did what I could to help the team win."

Huff, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2020 out of Memphis and carved out an important role in the pass rush rotation this season. He flashed his explosiveness and quickness off the line of scrimmage – especially on 3rd and 4th down.

A healthy scratch the first three weeks, Huff was activated in Week 4 and played in the remaining 14 games registering 16 pressures, 3.5 sacks and 10 QB hits.

In his second season playing under HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich, Huff displayed comfort in the scheme.

"I feel like our second year in the in this scheme, we all kind of knew what we were going into," Huff said. "We had a good sense of our routine throughout the week, just going into practice and really attacking our individual drills going out there and attacking team periods and really transferring all that to gameday and coming up with energy and just executing."