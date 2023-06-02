Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Says CB Sauce Gardner Has Become More Hungry

Last season, with an infusion of talent to complement a young, emerging group, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich presided over a defense that went from the bottom of the league to No. 4 overall in the NFL.

You could call it the Sauce Gardner effect. The Quinnen Williams effect. The C.J. Mosley effect. Even the D.J. Reed effect. The point is the Jets defense in the 2022 season put it all together -- front to back, back to front.

So, what do you do for an encore? An influx of more promising rookies and the addition of veterans, like safety Chuck Clark, to augment a potentially elite group.

"We'll see, time will tell," Ulbrich said during the late-May/early-June OTA sessions at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "What I do know is that the makeup of these men is right. The way they work on a daily basis, the attention to detail, the strain, the finish, it couldn't be any better, especially this time of year. Our rate of people showing up just to participate in this non-mandatory time of year is, it's been exceptional."

In his rookie season, Gardner (the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft) flashed his All-World credentials in 17 scintillating games. He won All-Pro, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors as the Green & White's newest lockdown cornerback.

Ulbrich believes that Gardner, 22, has only scratched the surface.

"The big challenge that's been laid to him is his ability to get the ball," Ulbrich said. "Obviously, led the league in passes defensed [20] and had an amazing year, especially for a rookie, but that's the next step for him to become the great corner that we all know he can be. The work ethic, again, he is with all these other guys, they work the right way. In my, whatever, 20 plus years in this league, I've just never seen a collective unit so committed to the process and it's really cool to be around."

Last season, Gardner's exuberance and talent belied the fact that it was his first season in the NFL. From his signature sauce created for Buffalo Wild Wings to his presence in the media and about town, Gardner has always -- as HC Robert Saleh says -- "kept the main thing the main thing." He's got a good head on his shoulders and Ulbrich knows it.