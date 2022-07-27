Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich on CB 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He's an Insane Student of the Game'

The Jets' braintrust has talked about Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner since the day in late April when they made him the team's top draft pick. The optimistic chatter continued through May and grew louder during OTAs and minicamp in June.

Now, it all gets real with the opening of training camp this week at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. And among the position groups under the purview of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, you can hear the excitement in his voice when he talks about Gardner and the Green & White's the deep cohort at cornerback.

"It's critical," Ulbrich said, referring to the group. "Things are going to happen, people are going to hurt, get nicked. You have to have the ability to absorb injury in this league and if you can't, you can't have sustained success. The fact that we do have depth, exciting guys with a lot of skill sets, allows us to adapt. It's going to give us the ability to adapt to offenses regarding matchups, regarding techniques and calls while relying on our superpowers."

And although Gardner has yet to unveil the "S" (S for Superman) on his Jets jersey, landing the No. 1 (for which he paid teammate D.J. Reed $50,000) in Gotham green, stealth black and spotlight white should give some indication of his confidence level and the growing feeling among the Jets' coaching staff that they do indeed have a special player on their hands.

"He's the rare guy, he refuses to repeat errors," Ulbrich said. "He's constantly growing. If something happens, he gets beat or just isn't closer enough to a receiver, he sprints over to the sideline to Tony Oden [senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach] or myself or Coach Saleh and he's like 'what just happened there?'

"He's an insane student of the game. He has a passion and love for it, and a brain to absorb it all. To see him in the spring, probably the thing that most surprised me was we knew he was an athlete and an athletic talent. We heard about his mental makeup. But still, just to see it, and to see it consistently is impressive. He's the first on field and last to leave. Just to see a guy so obsessed with it, he's unique in that way.