Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich on CB 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He's an Insane Student of the Game'

D.J. Reed Will Provide Edge; Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and More Provide Crucial Depth

Jul 27, 2022
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_4447-gardner-thumb

The Jets' braintrust has talked about Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner since the day in late April when they made him the team's top draft pick. The optimistic chatter continued through May and grew louder during OTAs and minicamp in June.

Now, it all gets real with the opening of training camp this week at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. And among the position groups under the purview of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, you can hear the excitement in his voice when he talks about Gardner and the Green & White's the deep cohort at cornerback.

"It's critical," Ulbrich said, referring to the group. "Things are going to happen, people are going to hurt, get nicked. You have to have the ability to absorb injury in this league and if you can't, you can't have sustained success. The fact that we do have depth, exciting guys with a lot of skill sets, allows us to adapt. It's going to give us the ability to adapt to offenses regarding matchups, regarding techniques and calls while relying on our superpowers."

And although Gardner has yet to unveil the "S" (S for Superman) on his Jets jersey, landing the No. 1 (for which he paid teammate D.J. Reed $50,000) in Gotham green, stealth black and spotlight white should give some indication of his confidence level and the growing feeling among the Jets' coaching staff that they do indeed have a special player on their hands.

"He's the rare guy, he refuses to repeat errors," Ulbrich said. "He's constantly growing. If something happens, he gets beat or just isn't closer enough to a receiver, he sprints over to the sideline to Tony Oden [senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach] or myself or Coach Saleh and he's like 'what just happened there?'

"He's an insane student of the game. He has a passion and love for it, and a brain to absorb it all. To see him in the spring, probably the thing that most surprised me was we knew he was an athlete and an athletic talent. We heard about his mental makeup. But still, just to see it, and to see it consistently is impressive. He's the first on field and last to leave. Just to see a guy so obsessed with it, he's unique in that way.

"A lot of rookies sit back and take their lumps and steadily grow. But I don't think he's down for that life. He doesn't want that. He wants it now— he wants to be great today. The idea of just being a player in this league, just a starter is the farthest from his brain. That's a huge part of him. He's got the makeup to do it. He wants to be the best in the game."

By now, Gardner's numbers from his days playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats have been chewed over and analyzed. But still, in three seasons at Cincinnati, he had 9 INTs and didn't allow a TD. In 2021, Gardner allowed only 13 catches for 117 yards according to PFF College while registering 3 INTS, 3 sacks and 4 PDs. While Gardner thrives in press-man situations, he is a complete cornerback.

"Regarding his time being down in press position, he lived and thrived in that world," Ulbrich said. "We're going to allow him to do that as often as we can. It's going to be an adjustment; we're going to mix in enough stuff for him so he'll still be able to thrive and do his things. He's still going to have opportunities to press people. That's his superpower, and to not allow him to do that would be a huge mistake."

Though no one, Ulbrich among them, has yet to anoint Gardner a sure-fire starter for the Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore, most observers assume Gardner will team with Reed, signed in free agency from Seattle, as the starters on the outside with Michael Carter II at nickel. That is not, by any means, to underrate the skill, experience and potential of players like Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry (Jason Pinnock, who was drafted last year as a corner out of Pitt, has moved over to the safeties' room).

"Reed brings an edge, a dog mentality and provides an amazing example for young players," Ulbrich said. "Where he came from and what he's overcome. He wasn't drafted high [Round 5 in 2018] but found a way to become a top-tier corner. He provides so much for us.

"With Echols, I anticipate him making a big jump this year. Maybe going into last season, we didn't think we could count so much on a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, but he became a better player for us. With most rookies, they're just trying to stay alive and keep their heads up out of the water and often have the feeling of being drowned. The season ends and they have a chance to breathe and that's where the growth occurs. Things start to make sense. I felt that from him.

"Bryce is also going to make a big jump — he didn't play a lot his rookie year because of injury. And Michael Carter played a lot of nickel and I think he's going to be a much better player."

Gallery | The Jets 90-Man Training Camp Roster in Photos

See the Jets' 90-man roster leading up to training camp.

WR Keshunn Abram
1 / 90

WR Keshunn Abram

S Tony Adams
2 / 90

S Tony Adams

DL Bradlee Anae
3 / 90

DL Bradlee Anae

DB Luq Barcoo
4 / 90

DB Luq Barcoo

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
FB Nick Bawden
5 / 90

FB Nick Bawden

T Mekhi Becton
6 / 90

T Mekhi Becton

WR Braxton Berrios
7 / 90

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Tarik Black
8 / 90

WR Tarik Black

TE Lawrence Cager
9 / 90

TE Lawrence Cager

RB Michael Carter
10 / 90

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
11 / 90

CB Michael Carter II

WR Irvin Charles
12 / 90

WR Irvin Charles

DL Micheal Clemons
13 / 90

DL Micheal Clemons

RB Tevin Coleman
14 / 90

RB Tevin Coleman

TE Tyler Conklin
15 / 90

TE Tyler Conklin

DL Vinny Curry
16 / 90

DL Vinny Curry

S Ashtyn Davis
17 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Corey Davis
18 / 90

WR Corey Davis

WR Rashard Davis
19 / 90

WR Rashard Davis

Butch Dill/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Dunn
20 / 90

CB Isaiah Dunn

CB Brandin Echols
21 / 90

CB Brandin Echols

T Chuma Edoga
22 / 90

T Chuma Edoga

T George Fant
23 / 90

T George Fant

OL Dan Feeney
24 / 90

OL Dan Feeney

OL Parker Ferguson
25 / 90

OL Parker Ferguson

QB Joe Flacco
26 / 90

QB Joe Flacco

DL John Franklin-Myers
27 / 90

DL John Franklin-Myers

CB Sauce Gardner
28 / 90

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Javelin Guidry
29 / 90

CB Javelin Guidry

RB Breece Hall
30 / 90

RB Breece Hall

CB Bryce Hall
31 / 90

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
32 / 90

CB Justin Hardee

LB Marcel Harris
33 / 90

LB Marcel Harris

LS Thomas Hennessy
34 / 90

LS Thomas Hennessy

OL Nate Herbig
35 / 90

OL Nate Herbig

OL Grant Hermanns
36 / 90

OL Grant Hermanns

DL Bryce Huff
37 / 90

DL Bryce Huff

WR Calvin Jackson
38 / 90

WR Calvin Jackson

DE Jermaine Johnson
39 / 90

DE Jermaine Johnson

RB Ty Johnson
40 / 90

RB Ty Johnson

S Lamarcus Joyner
41 / 90

S Lamarcus Joyner

OL Derrick Kelly
42 / 90

OL Derrick Kelly

RB Zonovan Knight
43 / 90

RB Zonovan Knight

DE Carl Lawson
44 / 90

DE Carl Lawson

P Braden Mann
45 / 90

P Braden Mann

DL Jonathan Marshall
46 / 90

DL Jonathan Marshall

DE Jacob Martin
47 / 90

DE Jacob Martin

OL Conor McDermott
48 / 90

OL Conor McDermott

C Connor McGovern
49 / 90

C Connor McGovern

WR Denzel Mims
50 / 90

WR Denzel Mims

OL Max Mitchell
51 / 90

OL Max Mitchell

WR Elijah Moore
52 / 90

WR Elijah Moore

LB C.J. Mosley
53 / 90

LB C.J. Mosley

S Kai Nacua
54 / 90

S Kai Nacua

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
55 / 90

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Will Parks
56 / 90

S Will Parks

RB La'Mical Perine
57 / 90

RB La'Mical Perine

LB Del'Shawn Phillips
58 / 90

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

OL Ross Pierschbacher
59 / 90

OL Ross Pierschbacher

K Eddy Pineiro
60 / 90

K Eddy Pineiro

S Jason Pinnock
61 / 90

S Jason Pinnock

DL Sheldon Rankins
62 / 90

DL Sheldon Rankins

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
63 / 90

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

CB D.J. Reed
64 / 90

CB D.J. Reed

S Elijah Riley
65 / 90

S Elijah Riley

TE Jeremy Ruckert
66 / 90

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DL Nathan Shepherd
67 / 90

DL Nathan Shepherd

LB Jamien Sherwood
68 / 90

LB Jamien Sherwood

DL Tanzel Smart
69 / 90

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Jeff Smith
70 / 90

WR Jeff Smith

QB Chris Streveler
71 / 90

QB Chris Streveler

Ralph Freso/Associated Press
LB DQ Thomas
72 / 90

LB DQ Thomas

DL Solomon Thomas
73 / 90

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Laken Tomlinson
74 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE C.J. Uzomah
75 / 90

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
76 / 90

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

DL Tim Ward
77 / 90

DL Tim Ward

TE Trevon Wesco
78 / 90

TE Trevon Wesco

LB Javin White
79 / 90

LB Javin White

QB Mike White
80 / 90

QB Mike White

S Jordan Whitehead
81 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead

CB Rachad Wildgoose
82 / 90

CB Rachad Wildgoose

OL Isaiah Williams
83 / 90

OL Isaiah Williams

Associated Press
LB Quincy Williams
84 / 90

LB Quincy Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
85 / 90

DL Quinnen Williams

WR Garrett Wilson
86 / 90

WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
87 / 90

QB Zach Wilson

TE Kenny Yeboah
88 / 90

TE Kenny Yeboah

K Greg Zuerlein
89 / 90

K Greg Zuerlein

DL Jabari Zuniga
90 / 90

DL Jabari Zuniga

Advertising