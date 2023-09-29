Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich on Facing the Chiefs: 'It's Who Takes Who to Deep Water'

The Jets' defense has been challenged through three weeks as the Green & White offense has struggled to convert on third down and stay on the field; on the flip side the defense has been challenged getting off the field. In each of the team's three games, the Jets have been outscored in the first half (41-16) while allowing 4 TDs. The script, however, has been flipped in the second half of each game as the Jets outscored the opposition by 26-20 while not allowing a single TD.

"We've got a lot of quarterback hits, we're generating pressure but we can do better," Ulbrich said. "Unfortunately, we haven't had a ton of opportunities to rush the quarterback. Teams have attacked us in a different way, in the run game, with bootlegs and high-efficiency plays. They're not holding the ball long and they're trying to eliminate our D-line as much as they can."

Linebacker Quincy Williams echoed the DC when he said: "Teams are taking a lot more checkdowns. They are throwing short and not really trying to throw deep."

Referring to Mahomes, Williams said: "With him, you have to do right longer. You can't have a mental clock in your head that thinks the ball should be out or he should be sacked by now, you can't have that mindset. You have to do it right longer. Continue plastering the guy that is in your zone and grabbing him."

The Jets' defensive backfield will be under pressure all game dealing with TE Travis Kelce (he leads the team with 11 receptions and 2 receiving TD), and WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling and WR Justin Watson (who has 7 receptions but for 158 yards (22.6 yards per catch). Mahomes has been generous to his receivers, spreading the ball around to 14 different players.