Jets-Cowboys Game Recap | Jets Fall to 1-1; Drop 30-10 Decision to Cowboys 

The Jets didn't have many things go their way in the first half, but they trailed only 18-10 at the break. Zach Wilson's second TD to Garrett Wilson in six days covered 68 yards, cutting a 10-0 deficit to 3 points. Then the third-year QB, making his 23rd career start, ran for 33 yards on the final possession of the half and helped set up Austin Seibert's 34-yard field goal.

The Cowboys took command from the outset. Instead of deferring to get their defense on the field first, the 'Boys opted to take the ball, promptly marched 75 yards on 12 plays and ended the possession on Prescott's 3-yard TD to TE Jake Ferguson. The score came on third down as Dallas converted all three of its third downs on the first drive, including a 15-yard Prescott scamper.

Prescott started with a career-high 13 straight completions and the Jets deficit grew to 10-0 when K Brandon Aubrey was good from 35 yards out. But the Wilson-to-Wilson connection changed the tenor of the game and the Jets nearly had a lead in their hands when CB Sauce Gardner jumped a Prescott sideline pass intended for CeeDee Lamb but couldn't corral the pass. During the first half, Dallas converted 7-of-10 on third downs while the Jets were 1-of-6.