Jets Conduct Second Interview with Titans' OC Arthur Smith

Second Candidate to Discuss Position a Second Time

Jan 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Smith_16x9-2ND-

The Jets have completed a second interview with the Titans' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. After speaking with Smith virtually on Jan. 11, the Green & White hosted him on a visit at One Jets Drive.

Smith, 38, has coached 10 seasons for the Titans and served as the team's offensive coordinator for the last two. Tennessee was tied for second in yards per game (396.4) in the 2020 season. The offense ranked No. 2 in rushing yards per game (168.1) and red-zone touchdown percent (75%). It also ranked in the top 5 in points per game (30.7) and third-down offense (46.2%).

In 2019 as a first-year coordinator, Smith's unit ranked No. 1 in red-zone efficiency (75.6%), No. 3 in rushing (138.9 yds/g) and No. 4 yards per play (6.12). The Titans' percentage in the red zone was the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (76.1). 

Under Smith, QB Ryan Tannehill led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating in 2019, and threw for a career-high 33 TDs in 2020 and career-low 7 INT (when playing more than 10 games). RB Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, totaling 3,567 yards and 33 TDs in that span while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. WR A.J. Brown put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and led all rookies in 2019 with 1,051 receiving yards as second-round pick. Tannehill, Henry and Brown all earned their first Pro Bowl selections in Smith's offense. 

Smith has served under four head coaches in Tennessee, working his way up from defensive quality control in 2011. He was the offensive quality-control coach in 2012 before he was named offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. He was the assistant tight ends coach from 2014-15 and the tight ends coach from 2016-18 before he was named OC. He began his coaching career at the University of North Carolina, his alma mater, before working with the Washington franchise from 2007-8 as a defensive quality assistant. He then went to Ole Miss in 2010 as a defensive intern and administrative assistant before joining the Titans.

The Jets have completed interviews with eight other candidates: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Bengals' former head coach Marvin Lewis, 49ers' DC Robert Saleh, Panthers' OC Joe Brady, Bills' OC Brian Daboll, Colts' DC Matt Eberflus, Rams' DC Brandon Staley and Saints' secondary coach Aaron Glenn.

Smith is the second candidate to complete a second interview -- the Jets interviewed Saleh a second time Wednesday.

Related Content

news

RB Ty Johnson on His 'Weird & Wild' 2020 Trek: 'Overall It Was Good'

2nd-Year Jet Enjoyed Runs Behind Becton, the Backs' Meeting Room & the Opportunities He Received
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Hennigan

Catch Up with the Jets Linebacker
news

Jets Notebook | Green & White in a Thorough Search for New Head Coach

49ers' DC Robert Saleh Is First to Interview in Person
news

Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey to Reserve/Future Contract

Wideout Spent Time with Eagles and Chargers in 2020 Season
news

Jets Conduct Second Interview with 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Becomes First Jets Candidate to Discuss Position a Second Time
news

Jets' George Fant Proves He Belongs as NFL Starter in 2020

Took Second-Most Snaps on Team; Believes in GM Joe Douglas' Vision
news

Jets Sign OLB John Daka to Reserve/Future Contract

Signed with Ravens as UDFA Out of James Madison; First Player from Zambia to Make it to NFL
news

Bryce Hall: 'I'm Excited for the Future'

Rookie CB Returned From Ankle Injury and Had Strong Second Half
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon Began Year with 'Hiccups,' Finished with Flash

Third-Year Player Showed Receiving Form Over Final 7 Games That He Displayed as a Rookie in 2018
news

Jets' NFL Draft Position Continues to Improve 

Green & White Own No. 2 and No. 23 Overall Selections in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Jets Interview Saints DBs Coach Aaron Glenn for Head Coaching Vacancy

Starred as Green & White CB from 1994-2001, Worked as Jets Scout, Headed for New Orleans in 2016

Advertising