Jets Complete Interview with Scott Fitterer for General Manager Opening

The Jets have completed an interview with Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy.
Fitterer, who has worked for the Seahawks since 2001, currently serves as Seattle's co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner. While both men oversee the college and pro departments, Fitterer has spent more time on the college side throughout his career.
Hired as an area scout in 2001, Fitterer was promoted to Seattle's director of college scouting in 2010 following the hirings of head coach Pete Carrol and general manager John Schneider. In 2015, Fitterer was promoted to co-director of player personnel.
Since 2010, the 'Hawks have made the postseason seven times. They appeared in title games in 2013 and '14, claiming Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 triumph over the Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Their championship foundation was built through the drafting of players including QB Russell Wilson (Rd.3, 2012), S Earl Thomas (Rd.1, 2010), S Kam Chancellor (Rd.5, 2010), WR Golden Tate (Rd.2, 2010), LB K.J. Wright (Rd 4, 2011), CB Richard Sherman (Rd 5, 2011), LB Bobby Wagner (Rd. 2, 2010) and EDGE Bruce Irvin (Rd.1, 2012) plus the development of a number of unheralded prospects like WR Doug Baldwin (UDFA, 2011).