Jets Complete Interview with Scott Fitterer for General Manager Opening

The Jets have completed an interview with Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy.

Fitterer, who has worked for the Seahawks since 2001, currently serves as Seattle's co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner. While both men oversee the college and pro departments, Fitterer has spent more time on the college side throughout his career.

Hired as an area scout in 2001, Fitterer was promoted to Seattle's director of college scouting in 2010 following the hirings of head coach Pete Carrol and general manager John Schneider. In 2015, Fitterer was promoted to co-director of player personnel.