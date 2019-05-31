Jets Complete Interview with Scott Fitterer for General Manager Opening

May 31, 2019 at 03:33 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZP_0082-helmet-abstract

The Jets have completed an interview with Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy.

Fitterer, who has worked for the Seahawks since 2001, currently serves as Seattle's co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner. While both men oversee the college and pro departments, Fitterer has spent more time on the college side throughout his career.

Hired as an area scout in 2001, Fitterer was promoted to Seattle's director of college scouting in 2010 following the hirings of head coach Pete Carrol and general manager John Schneider. In 2015, Fitterer was promoted to co-director of player personnel.

Since 2010, the 'Hawks have made the postseason seven times. They appeared in title games in 2013 and '14, claiming Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 triumph over the Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Their championship foundation was built through the drafting of players including QB Russell Wilson (Rd.3, 2012), S Earl Thomas (Rd.1, 2010), S Kam Chancellor (Rd.5, 2010), WR Golden Tate (Rd.2, 2010), LB K.J. Wright (Rd 4, 2011), CB Richard Sherman (Rd 5, 2011), LB Bobby Wagner (Rd. 2, 2010) and EDGE Bruce Irvin (Rd.1, 2012) plus the development of a number of unheralded prospects like WR Doug Baldwin (UDFA, 2011).

Related Content

news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Win May Hinge on Elijah Moore Offense, Braxton Berrios Field Position & Detail-Minded Defense vs. Jalen Hurts
news

What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

Green & White Is 0-11 Against Philadelphia; Starts 2-Game Homestand Sunday
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Yet DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Reminded His Unit of 'Embarrassing' Game at Indy in Prepping for Philly's No. 1 Rush Offense
news

Notebook | Jets QB Zach Wilson Learning Virtually from Tom Brady vs. Eagles

Morgan Moses Familiar with Philly; Kicker Competition Underway
news

Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Active Roster, Release K Matt Ammendola

Green & White Elevate 3 from Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Eagles
news

Inside the Numbers: 'Lap Situation' Helped Jets Ride Past Texans

Coin Toss Deferral Set Stage for Green & White's Rare 'Halftime TD Sandwich' in Comeback Win
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Is Back in a Groove

Jets Veteran Runner Anticipates Big Challenge from Eagles Defense 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team's Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

Jets HC Keeping His Family in His Heart as the Jets Prepare to Face the Eagles on Sunday
news

Where Are They Now: Lou D'Agostino

Catch Up with the the Nassau County Product
Advertising