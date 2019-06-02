Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 04:37 PM

Jets Complete Interview with Joe Douglas for Vacant GM Role

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

GettyImages-1030167346-1024x683-douglas-thumb
Getty Images

The Jets have completed an interview with Joe Douglas, the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of player personnel, to be their new general manager.

Douglas was in his third year with Philadelphia after joining the Eagles in May 2016 and helping to fashion the roster that less than two years later defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

Douglas has some significant connections to Jets personnel. He has known head coach Adam Gase since the two worked together in Chicago for the 2015 season, Gase as the Bears' offensive coordinator and Douglas as their director of college scouting.

Before Chicago, Douglas worked in Baltimore's personnel department from 2000-15, and during those 16 seasons he was instrumental in acquiring a number of key performers. One of those was linebacker C.J. Mosley, the Ravens' first-round pick in the 2014 draft who in March signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Jets.

Other players Douglas had a hand in bringing to Baltimore included QB Joe Flacco, G Ben Grubbs, LB Pernell McPhee, K Justin Tucker, CB Lardarius Webb and G Marshal Yanda. Mosley, Grubbs, Yanda and Tucker combined for 10 Pro Bowls with the Ravens.

Douglas served as Baltimore's national scout (2012-15), Southeast area scout (2009-11), East Coast area scout (2008) and Northeast area scout (2003-07). After he was first hired by the Ravens, he was a player personnel assistant for three years. He was responsible for fall and spring scouting assignments, college workouts and draft visit coordination, managing the team’s college video library, and assisting the pro personnel department with special teams evaluations of club opponents and unrestricted free agents.

Related Content

Jamal Adams Ready to Run Through a Wall for Gregg Williams
news

Jamal Adams Ready to Run Through a Wall for Gregg Williams

Pro Bowl Safety Pleased by the Addition of Fellow SEC Product Quinnen Williams 
What Is Different About Sam Darnold in Year 2?
news

What Is Different About Sam Darnold in Year 2?

Jets Quarterback Feeling Confident Heading into 2019 
Le'Veon Bell at Jets Minicamp Practice: 'It Felt So GOOOD!'
news

Le'Veon Bell at Jets Minicamp Practice: 'It Felt So GOOOD!'

Veteran RB Rejoins His Teammates and Throws Himself into Adam Gase's Offense
Jets on RB Le'Veon Bell: 'Great Teammate' Who Is 'Eager to Learn'
news

Jets on RB Le'Veon Bell: 'Great Teammate' Who Is 'Eager to Learn'

Bell, Praised for His Competitive Nature, Stayed Closed to Sam Darnold on Day 1 of Camp
Adam Gase: Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Is In the House
news

Adam Gase: Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Is In the House

Head Coach Says Team's Three-Day Minicamp 'Is Going to Be Big for Him'
Jets Complete Interview with Champ Kelly for GM Position 
news

Jets Complete Interview with Champ Kelly for GM Position 

Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Spent Last Four Seasons in CHI 
Leonard Williams Enjoying ‘Crazy,’ Competitive Jets OTAs 
news

Leonard Williams Enjoying ‘Crazy,’ Competitive Jets OTAs 

Big Cat Is Trying to Think Less, Attack More in 2019
Jets Complete Interview with Terry Fontenot for GM Vacancy
news

Jets Complete Interview with Terry Fontenot for GM Vacancy

Saints Director of Pro Scouting Has Spent Last 16 Years in NOLA
Jets Complete Interview with Scott Fitterer for General Manager Opening
news

Jets Complete Interview with Scott Fitterer for General Manager Opening

Seahawks' Co-Director of Player Personnel Has Been with Seattle Since 2001
Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Ready to Take The Next Step in Year Two 
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Ready to Take The Next Step in Year Two 

Jets Announce the Winner of M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers Program   
news

Jets Announce the Winner of M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers Program   

LB Brandon Copeland Surprised Kristen Hart of Renaissance Institute High School During Award Ceremony 

Advertising