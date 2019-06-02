Jets Complete Interview with Joe Douglas for Vacant GM Role

The Jets have completed an interview with Joe Douglas, the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of player personnel, to be their new general manager.

Douglas was in his third year with Philadelphia after joining the Eagles in May 2016 and helping to fashion the roster that less than two years later defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

Douglas has some significant connections to Jets personnel. He has known head coach Adam Gase since the two worked together in Chicago for the 2015 season, Gase as the Bears' offensive coordinator and Douglas as their director of college scouting.

Before Chicago, Douglas worked in Baltimore's personnel department from 2000-15, and during those 16 seasons he was instrumental in acquiring a number of key performers. One of those was linebacker C.J. Mosley, the Ravens' first-round pick in the 2014 draft who in March signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Jets.

Other players Douglas had a hand in bringing to Baltimore included QB Joe Flacco, G Ben Grubbs, LB Pernell McPhee, K Justin Tucker, CB Lardarius Webb and G Marshal Yanda. Mosley, Grubbs, Yanda and Tucker combined for 10 Pro Bowls with the Ravens.