Jets-Colts Game Preview | Mike White & Co. Aim to Hit Reset Button and Do It Again

The Jets offense had 32 first downs vs. Cincinnati, their most in a game since the team-record 38 first downs vs. Miami in 1988. Those 32 chain-moving plays were distributed among 11 different players, tying the franchise mark since the 1970 merger. And 10 different players caught at least one White pass for a first down, tying the mark since '70 set by Richard Todd, Clark Gaines and the 1980 Jets in their early-season home loss to the 49ers.

Distribution is important, to keep all of your skill players involved while keeping the opponents guessing where the ball is going next. White explained that his success in getting not only RB Michael Carter but everyone else involved was a byproduct of the Bengals game plan.

"We knew watching them, they played a little bit of everything and it just so happened on Sunday we saw a lot more zone," he said. "When you see zone, and two-high zone specifically, they try not to let anything behind them. So you have to get into those zones quickly while they're expanding so you can get the ball in your receivers' hands and they can get upfield quick.

"That's when those 5-yard completions turn into 7, 8, and then we get our explosives off the naked [bootleg]. We hit the in-cut to Keelan Cole, an in-cut to Elijah Moore, the in-cut to Denzel Mims. Those plays will come, and I think we did a great job of not pressing and letting the plays come to us."