Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways | Another QB Goes Down to Injury in Loss

Fairy Tale Start Takes a Turn

For the second time in 11 days, the Green & White lost a quarterback to injury. White, off to a hot start against the Colts after a historic effort against the Bengals, injured his right forearm on a 19-yard scoring pass to Moore that tied the score at 7 in the first quarter. White completed 7 of 11 for 95 yards including a rope to Moore for 26 yards on the play preceding the TD. Jamison Crowder drew some attention inside and Moore blew by veteran CB Xavier Rhodes, but White's follow through hit oncoming Colts DT DeForest Buckner. He immediately got medical attention on the sideline and was replaced by Johnson.

"We don't know exactly when it occurred," White told reporters after the game. "I know I felt it on the touchdown throw to Elijah. I felt it kind of lock up on me and going to the sideline, my two middle fingers kind of went numb. I couldn't aggressively grip the ball enough to be out there and help my team. Throughout the course of the game, we kept trying different things -- compression sleeve, heat, all that good stuff. We tried to throw at halftime and it progressively got better throughout the game. It feels better now, but during the course of the game I couldn't get enough effectiveness with my grip and power to be able to help the team."

White started the season as the Jets' backup but came on relief of Zach Wilson when the latter when down with a PCL sprain against the Patriots. In parts of two games and one full contest, White hit on 64 of 88 (72.7%) of his passes for 702 yards with 5 TDs and 4 INTs.

With Wilson missing his second consecutive game and White joining him on the sideline, Johnson finished 27 of 41 for 317 yards with 3 TDs and 1 INT in relief. Joe Flacco, acquired by Jets GM Joe Douglas on Oct. 25, was a game day inactive against both the Bengals and the Colts.