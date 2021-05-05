Jets Claim WR Matt Cole

Wideout Spent Time with Dolphins, 49ers in 2020 

May 05, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Jets have claimed WR Matt Cole.

Cole (5-10, 197) was waived by the 49ers May 4. He first signed with the Dolphins April 29, 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of McKendree and was waived during final roster cuts. He was signed to Miami's practice squad the next day and San Francisco signed him to the active roster Dec. 24. He made his NFL debut in the 2020 season finale against the Seahawks and made two special teams tackles.

In college, Cole was the Great Lakes Valley Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 and was first-team All-GLVC. He also had averaged 23 kick returns, 625 yards (27.2 avg) and 1 touchdown as well as eight punt returns for 208 yards (26.0 avg).

