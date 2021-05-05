Jets Claim WR Matt Cole

Cole (5-10, 197) was waived by the 49ers May 4. He first signed with the Dolphins April 29, 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of McKendree and was waived during final roster cuts. He was signed to Miami's practice squad the next day and San Francisco signed him to the active roster Dec. 24. He made his NFL debut in the 2020 season finale against the Seahawks and made two special teams tackles.