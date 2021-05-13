Jets Claim RB Austin Walter, Waive RB Pete Guerriero

The Jets have claimed RB Austin Walter and waived RB Pete Guerriero.
Walter (5-8, 202) was waived May 12 the 49ers after spending last season on San Francisco's practice squad. He originally signed with the 49ers in May 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. He also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. In four seasons at Rice, Walter had 345 carries, 1,744 yards and 13 rushing TDs. He had 79 receptions, 803 yards and 5 receiving scores. Walter also returned kicks for the Owls, averaging 21.8 yards per return on 71 kicks (1,548 yards).
Guerriero (5-10, 190), first signed with the Jets on Aug. 25, signed a reserve/future deal in January. He was a final cut last summer. An undrafted free agent out of Monmouth University, Guerriero led all FCS backs with 1,995 rushing yards and 142.5 rush yards/game. His career total of 3,974 rush yards is fourth in the history of the Jersey Shore school while his 239 points is third.