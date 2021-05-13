Jets Claim RB Austin Walter, Waive RB Pete Guerriero

Walter (5-8, 202) was waived May 12 the 49ers after spending last season on San Francisco's practice squad. He originally signed with the 49ers in May 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. He also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. In four seasons at Rice, Walter had 345 carries, 1,744 yards and 13 rushing TDs. He had 79 receptions, 803 yards and 5 receiving scores. Walter also returned kicks for the Owls, averaging 21.8 yards per return on 71 kicks (1,548 yards).